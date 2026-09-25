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Ukraine struck oil refineries in Perm and Novoshakhtinsk, the Iskra Plant and Russian radar stations — Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1844 views

Ukraine’s long-range strikes overnight on September 25 hit oil refineries in Perm and Novoshakhtinsk, the defense-oriented Iskra Plant in Ulyanovsk, and two Russian radar stations. The Novoshakhtinsk oil refinery halted operations after the attack.

Ukraine struck oil refineries in Perm and Novoshakhtinsk, the Iskra Plant and Russian radar stations — Zelenskyy

During the night of September 25, Ukrainian long-range strikes hit two Russian oil refineries, a defense-industrial complex enterprise, and two radar stations at once. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported the results of the strikes, UNN writes.

Details

According to data that emerged after the Ukrainian attack, the Novoshakhtinsk Oil Products Plant in Rostov Region was damaged and temporarily halted operations. In Perm, "Lukoil-Permnefteorgsintez" was hit — one of Russia’s largest oil refineries, which processes more than 13 million tonnes of oil per year.

In Ulyanovsk, the Iskra plant was hit. According to OSINT analysts, the enterprise is part of the Almaz-Antey concern and produces electronic components used by Russia’s military-industrial complex.

It will be recalled

Ukraine is systematically carrying out long-range strikes against Russian oil refining, logistics, and military infrastructure. The strike drones FP-1 and FP-2, produced by the Ukrainian company Fire Point, are among the means used by the Defense Forces for such operations.

In the past three months alone, according to Fire Point, weapons manufactured by the company have enabled the Defense Forces to hit more than 100 Russian facilities in occupied Crimea. About 50% of the strikes targeted infrastructure on which Russian troops depend, while another 20% targeted logistics and transport infrastructure. The remaining 30% involved military infrastructure and high-value equipment, including air defense systems, aircraft, headquarters, and deployment sites.

Yevhen Tsarenko

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