Heads of SpaceX, Apple, Nvidia and AI giants joined Trump and Xi for dinner

The heads of leading companies in the fields of artificial intelligence and technology were included on the guest list for the state dinner on September 24 in honor of Chinese leader Xi Jinping. The White House reported this, UNN writes, citing CNN and Forbes.

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Several leading billionaires in technology and artificial intelligence were included on the guest list for the state dinner at the White House, hosted by U.S. President Donald Trump for Chinese President Xi Jinping, and some of them were seated at the head table alongside the two leaders.

They were invited in addition to members of U.S. President Donald Trump's Cabinet, senior administration officials, and diplomats, according to the list provided by the White House. In addition, U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts and Justices Amy Coney Barrett and Brett Kavanaugh were invited along with their partners.

According to the White House list, invitees included Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, and OpenAI President and co-founder Greg Brockman. Technology leaders were also invited, including Google CEO Sundar Pichai and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

During their meeting, both leaders emphasized the importance of responsible artificial intelligence governance, with technology being a key focus of the visit, Chinese President Xi Jinping said earlier.

According to the list, Jeff Yass, a billionaire and major Republican donor who owns a stake in TikTok's Chinese parent company, ByteDance, was also invited, along with a number of financial leaders.

Trump and Xi sat at the head table near the podium with their wives, Melania Trump and Peng Liyuan.

Elon Musk, the richest person in the world, also sat at the table next to the first lady, while Nvidia CEO and billionaire Jensen Huang also sat at the table with his wife, Lori Huang.

They were joined at the head table by billionaires Lisa Su, CEO of chipmaker and Nvidia rival AMD, and Tim Cook, Apple's executive chairman, who recently stepped down as CEO.

Nvidia and AMD's most advanced artificial intelligence chips are banned from being exported to China, although the country remains a key market and manufacturing hub for Cook's Apple and Musk's Tesla.

Other technology billionaires at the dinner included OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, who was seen speaking with Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

Journalists also captured Amazon and aerospace company Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos arriving at the state dinner with his wife, Lauren.