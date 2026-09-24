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Pashynskyi has reached a plea agreement with the HACC and undertaken to pay over UAH 1 billion for the benefit of the Defense Forces

Kyiv • UNN

 • 846 views

Serhii Pashynskyi pleaded guilty in the case involving the seized petroleum products. He must pay over UAH 1 billion and provide incriminating testimony.

Pashynskyi has reached a plea agreement with the HACC and undertaken to pay over UAH 1 billion for the benefit of the Defense Forces
Serhii Pashynskyi Photo: Vadym Chupryna

The High Anti-Corruption Court approved a plea agreement with former acting head of the Presidential Administration Serhii Pashynskyi in the case involving seized petroleum products. Under the agreement, Pashynskyi must pay more than UAH 1 billion for the benefit of the Defense Forces, the press service of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office reports, according to UNN

Details 

According to UNN sources, the person in question is Serhii Pashynskyi, who headed the Presidential Administration of Ukraine in an acting capacity from March 5 to June 10, 2014. 

This concerns events that took place from March to June 2014, during which the convicted person used his official position to take possession of the seized petroleum products, causing serious consequences in the form of losses to the state amounting to more than UAH 817 million. The individual was also charged with participation in a criminal organization. 

Under the terms of the agreement, the individual fully admitted guilt under Part 2 of Article 364 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine and Part 1 of Article 255 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine and agreed to provide incriminating testimony to the investigation.

Also under the terms of the agreement, the former acting head of the Administration undertakes to:

  • reimburse the state for the losses established during the court proceedings, in the amount of UAH 600 million, by transferring the funds to the general fund of the State Budget of Ukraine in stages over 2.5 years from the date the judgment enters into force;
    • transfer UAH 400 million to the account of the “Come Back Alive” fund or ensure the delivery of weapons of the same value, in accordance with a list agreed with “Come Back Alive,” to the fund’s balance sheet or directly to military units at the fund’s instruction, with delivery to an agreed location within six months from the date the judgment enters into force;
      • transfer UAH 100 million to the account of the “Serhii Sternenko Community” Charitable Foundation directly for the purchase of weapons for the Defense Forces of Ukraine within 30 days from the date the judgment enters into force;
        • pay a fine of UAH 850,000 as the primary punishment;
          • pay a fine of UAH 17,000, with deprivation of the right to hold positions in state authorities and local self-government bodies for a period of one year as an additional punishment.

            Confiscation of the convicted person’s property was not imposed because this additional punishment under Article 255 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine was introduced by law in June 2020—that is, after the crime was committed.

            The High Anti-Corruption Court examined the agreement for compliance with the interests of society and approved it in its judgment. In the event that the convicted person fails to comply with the terms of the agreement, the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office will petition the HACC to overturn the judgment and consider the case under the general procedure.

            Additional information

            The participants in the criminal organization were notified of suspicion of taking possession of the seized petroleum products in February 2024.

            On September 5, 2025, the HACC approved a plea agreement with another individual involved in the same case. He was sentenced to eight years in prison. Pursuant to Part 2 of Article 75 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, the convicted person was released from serving the primary sentence on probation for a three-year probationary period, without confiscation of property. Under the terms of the agreement, the convicted person transferred UAH 40 million to the Defense Forces of Ukraine and is required to pay UAH 110 million to the state budget within three years from the date the judgment enters into force.

            In 2024, the High Anti-Corruption Court remanded former Member of Parliament Serhii Pashynskyi, who is suspected in a case involving the unlawful appropriation of petroleum products, in custody until April 25, with bail set as an alternative in the amount of UAH 272.52 million.

            On February 27, Pashynskyi said that bail had been posted for him and that he had been released.

            Pavlo Bashynskyi

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