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Ukraine and Iran discussed "preventing an escalation of tensions" — what they agreed on

Kyiv • UNN

 • 340 views

Sybiha and Araghchi met in New York and agreed to maintain channels of communication. They discussed the situation in the Middle East and Europe.

Ukraine and Iran discussed "preventing an escalation of tensions" — what they agreed on

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha discussed steps to contain tensions at a meeting with his Iranian counterpart, Abbas Araghchi. The minister wrote about this on X on September 24, UNN reports.

Details

Sybiha said that the meeting on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York continued a telephone conversation the sides held in July.

"Diplomacy is direct dialogue, even under difficult circumstances. Our conversation focused on joint steps to prevent further escalation of tensions between our countries," Sybiha said.

The ministers agreed to "keep the existing communication channels open".

The sides also exchanged views on the situation in the Middle East and Europe, as well as on "various tracks of ongoing efforts to achieve peace".

The Foreign Minister reaffirmed Ukraine's position in support of the swiftest possible restoration of peace and stability in both regions.

Additional information

Sybiha and Araghchi spoke in July after a drone strike in the Caspian Sea.

Iran, Reuters notes, condemned the attack and threatened retaliation. Sybiha said at the time that he had asked Araghchi to refrain from any steps toward escalation and to end any support for Russia's war against Ukraine.

"Has no right to play the victim": Sybiha called Iran's threats against Ukraine unjustified and groundless27.07.26, 16:37 • 5215 views

Julia Shramko

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