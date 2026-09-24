A baby boy was born at a maternity hospital in Kyiv during the explosions

Illustrative photo

At Kyiv’s Maternity Hospital No. 2, staff continued to deliver babies during the night of September 24 amid the Russian attack, even as an explosion occurred across the road from the medical facility. Nine babies were born there that night, one of them in an underground shelter. This was reported by Oleksandr Zabudskyi, Deputy Director for Obstetrics, Gynecology, Neonatology and Surgery and a top-category obstetrician-gynecologist, in a comment to UNN.

Details

"Everyone is alive and healthy. Nine children were born, one boy was born in the shelter. There are currently 71 people—patients—in the facility," the doctor said.

According to him, among the patients that night were 22 children and 22 women. The patients’ partners were also at the facility.

During Russia’s latest attack on Kyiv, the maternity hospital sustained significant damage. In particular, windows were blown out and door units were damaged on the first through fifth floors of the building on the side facing the parking lot. Windowpanes were also blown out in the laundry and boiler-room utility areas.

Nevertheless, despite the damage, doctors continue to admit patients around the clock and provide all necessary medical care in full.

We remind you

At night, Russia launched 282 drones and missiles at Ukraine, including Zircon missiles and ballistic missiles. Air defenses destroyed or suppressed 227 targets.