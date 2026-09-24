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The Russians deliberately struck the Church of Saint John the Baptist in Kramatorsk; there are wounded

Kyiv • UNN

 • 44 views

A Russian strike destroyed the Church of Saint John the Baptist in Kramatorsk. The walls, roof, and dome were damaged; there are reports of wounded people.

The Russians deliberately struck the Church of Saint John the Baptist in Kramatorsk; there are wounded

The Russians carried out a targeted strike on the Church of St. John the Baptist in Kramatorsk. The relevant video was published on Facebook by volunteer Bohdan Zuiakov, UNN reports.

Details

"A strike hit the church directly! Unfortunately, there are people injured… First-aid skills are being honed to the maximum with each passing day," the caption to the video says.

The destruction of the church in Kramatorsk was also confirmed by the Information and Education Department of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (Moscow Patriarchate).

Serious damage to the walls, roof and dome was recorded. The metal frame of the structure was twisted by the blast wave, and the entire area is littered with debris

- the UOC (MP) stated.

We remind you

As a result of the Russian strike on Kramatorsk on August 11, a fire broke out in the church. Rescuers extinguished the fire over an area of 140 square meters; there were no casualties.

Russians burned a unique wooden church from the 18th century in the Kherson region03.08.26, 23:59 • 6854 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

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