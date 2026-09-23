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A Russian military helicopter violated Poland’s airspace

Kyiv • UNN

 • 506 views

A Russian Mi-8 helicopter flew 300 meters into Polish airspace near Braniewo. Poland scrambled fighter jets.

A Russian military helicopter violated Poland’s airspace
Illustrative photo

The Polish Armed Forces reported a violation of their airspace by a Russian Mi-8 military helicopter, which lasted 42 seconds, UNN reports.

On September 23 at 11:08, north of the settlement of Braniewo, a Mi-8 helicopter of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation  briefly violated the airspace of the Republic of Poland

- the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces said in a statement.

The Russian helicopter was flying from the Kaliningrad region. It violated Polish airspace to a maximum depth of approximately 300 m and remained there for 42 seconds.

The aircraft's flight was monitored by the radar systems of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Poland. Fighter aircraft were scrambled, while ground forces and assets were placed on alert.

The nature of the incident indicates that Russia is once again testing the readiness of our air defense. The crews of the air defense systems of the Republic of Poland maintain round-the-clock surveillance, remaining in constant readiness to ensure the security of Polish airspace 

- the Polish Armed Forces concluded.

Poland scrambled its aircraft and closed two airports due to Russia's attack on western Ukraine16.09.26, 10:18 • 5347 views

Antonina Tumanova

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