$44.790.0851.330.03
ukenru
Exclusive
09:00 AM • 3164 views
Not always 50/50: when one spouse may receive more property after divorce
07:46 AM • 14249 views
Russia's morning attack on Kyiv claimed one life, and the number of injured is risingPhoto
06:00 AM • 18655 views
Russia attacked two gas stations in Kyiv this morning; four districts in the region were affected.
04:43 AM • 22796 views
Lavrov arrived in New York and will meet with Rubio today: they will discuss the war in Ukraine
September 23, 03:15 AM • 26411 views
Belgium has received 3 more F-35s, bringing the transfer of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine closer
September 23, 02:17 AM • 26296 views
In Ukraine, the "Chahar" barrier was created, which cuts FPV drones’ fiber-optic cables in one secondPhoto
September 23, 01:17 AM • 20560 views
Japanese Prime Minister Takaichi promised to continue supporting Ukraine at her first meeting with Zelenskyy
September 23, 12:56 AM • 17633 views
Latvia and Estonia will impose national sanctions on Russian oligarchs Usmanov and Fridman after the EU restrictions are lifted
September 22, 11:57 PM • 15688 views
Zelenskyy asked Trump to involve Xi Jinping in putting pressure on Putin
September 22, 11:14 PM • 14305 views
Zelenskyy summed up what he managed to discuss with Trump and what the next steps will be to end the war with the Russian Federation
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+15°
1.6m/s
62%
751mm
Popular news
Taylor Swift announced a new song "Patient Zero"September 23, 12:06 AM • 24072 views
Pamela Anderson abandoned her rule and appeared in public with bold makeupSeptember 23, 01:05 AM • 24019 views
What is a guided aerial bomb: range, speed, and countermeasuresPhotoVideo04:10 AM • 22818 views
Autumnal Equinox 2026: Exact Time, Folk Weather Signs and Traditions05:15 AM • 19110 views
Basketball EuroLeague 2026/27: the start of the season and the first gamesPhoto05:30 AM • 15423 views
Publications
Basketball EuroLeague 2026/27: the start of the season and the first gamesPhoto05:30 AM • 15551 views
Autumnal Equinox 2026: Exact Time, Folk Weather Signs and Traditions05:15 AM • 19254 views
What is a guided aerial bomb: range, speed, and countermeasuresPhotoVideo04:10 AM • 22970 views
Europe will strengthen its aviation capacity to combat wildfires — Ursula von der LeyenSeptember 22, 01:46 PM • 40421 views
Border Crossing Stamp: Do Ukrainians Need It and What to Do If It Is MissingSeptember 22, 01:06 PM • 46050 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vitali Klitschko
Emmanuel Macron
Marco Rubio
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
New York City
France
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
GOP senator wants to subpoena Donald Trump Jr. over wedding money from an oligarch with ties to Putin07:19 AM • 8078 views
George Lucas planned three more "Star Wars" films but "decided to step away" from directingVideo05:39 AM • 10975 views
Pamela Anderson abandoned her rule and appeared in public with bold makeupSeptember 23, 01:05 AM • 24135 views
Taylor Swift announced a new song "Patient Zero"September 23, 12:06 AM • 24184 views
Princess Diana joked about her own funeral two months before her deathSeptember 22, 11:06 PM • 25291 views
Actual
Series
The New York Times
Social network
Film
Shahed-136

Not always 50/50: when one spouse may receive more property after divorce

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3200 views

A court may change the shares due to evasion of child support, concealment or damage to property. Debts alone or the child living with one of the parents do not guarantee this.

Not always 50/50: when one spouse may receive more property after divorce

When dividing marital property after divorce, the basic rule is that the spouses’ shares are equal. At the same time, a court may depart from the 50/50 principle if it establishes circumstances of substantial importance. This was told to UNN by Alina Parkhuta, a family law attorney at "LOGIC Law Company" LLC.

According to her, a larger share may be awarded, in particular, if one of the spouses failed to provide for the family financially, evaded supporting the child, concealed, destroyed, or damaged marital property, or spent it to the detriment of the family’s interests.

"Equal shares remain the general rule; a departure from it is a consequence of circumstances established by the court. In such disputes, what is decisive is not the number of claims made against the former husband or wife, but whether they correspond to the grounds provided for in Article 70 of the Family Code of Ukraine and whether they can be confirmed by appropriate evidence," Parkhuta noted.

Alimony and division of property

One separate ground for departing from equal shares may be one parent’s evasion of child support.

As the attorney explained, in its ruling of February 24, 2025, in case No. 206/4992/21, the Supreme Court stated that such evasion does not depend on whether there is a notarized agreement on alimony payments, a court decision, or a court order.

"Evasion of child support does not depend on whether there is a notarized agreement on alimony payments, a court decision, or a court order. It may consist both in failing to comply with an already established alimony obligation and in actually failing to provide support for the child where the issue of alimony had not previously been formally regulated," Parkhuta commented.

At the same time, the mere existence of alimony arrears does not automatically mean that the spouses’ shares will be changed. The court assesses the circumstances in which the debt arose, the duration of the failure to perform the obligation, and the payer’s actual conduct.

"The existence of any arrears, in itself, does not yet mean that the shares will necessarily be changed. The court must establish the circumstances in which they arose, while the alimony payer has the right to prove that the delay or incomplete payment was caused by reasons beyond their control and that they took the necessary measures to fulfill the obligation," the attorney explained.

The Supreme Court separately drew attention to the consequences of evading family obligations and the possibility of departing from equal shares in its ruling of February 24, 2025, in case No. 206/4992/21.

When a child can affect the division of property

The law provides for another situation. The share of the spouse with whom the children live may be increased by a court decision if alimony is insufficient to ensure their physical and spiritual development and medical treatment.

At the same time, the mere fact that a child lives with their mother or father is not automatically grounds for receiving a larger share.

"The existence of a child and the fact that the child lives with their mother or father, in themselves, do not create a right to two-thirds of an apartment or to any other increased share. The Supreme Court consistently emphasizes this: if alimony is being paid and a party asks to increase their share specifically in the child’s interests, they must prove that such support is insufficient," Parkhuta noted.

Recent court practice also confirms this approach: in September 2026, a court refused to increase one parent’s share because the mere fact that two minor children lived with that parent was not sufficient grounds, and the insufficiency of the alimony payments was not confirmed by appropriate evidence.

According to the attorney, proving that alimony is insufficient requires confirming the child’s actual needs. This includes, in particular, medical prescriptions and expenses for treatment, examinations, and rehabilitation, as well as documents concerning the cost of education or other necessary services.

What happens if one of the spouses concealed property

The court may also take into account the actions of one of the spouses concerning marital property. Such circumstances include concealing it, transferring items to relatives in order to make division impossible, disposing of property without the other spouse’s consent contrary to the family’s interests, as well as destroying or damaging the property.

According to Parkhuta, several such circumstances may be assessed by the court in aggregate.

"In cases in this category, the outcome largely depends on how precisely the party has identified the basis for its claims. It is necessary to explain which specific part of Article 70 of the Family Code of Ukraine the party is relying on, which factual circumstances it considers grounds for deviating from equality, and what evidence confirms each of them," the lawyer emphasized.

Thus, before filing a claim for the division of property, it is worth clearly determining the legal basis of the claims and gathering evidence specifically to substantiate it. The general rule remains the division of jointly owned property in equal shares.

The issue of dividing property after divorce is particularly relevant for couples with a shared business, loans, or debt obligations — such circumstances most often become grounds for applying to the court with a request to deviate from the principle of equal shares.

An illustration of how complicated such situations can be was the story of blogger Anastasia Skalnytska, who publicly spoke about a conflict surrounding a shared business after her divorce.

According to her, her ex-husband left the business burdened with debt obligations, and some of the loans had been taken out in the names of her employees. Skalnytska also claims that the family largely lived on her income, while she additionally covered her husband's financial difficulties, including paying for the purchase of cars.

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyFinance