$44.710.0351.370.17
ukenru
11:57 PM • 306 views
Zelenskyy asked Trump to involve Xi Jinping in putting pressure on Putin
11:14 PM • 2530 views
Zelenskyy summed up what he managed to discuss with Trump and what the next steps will be to end the war with the Russian Federation
10:56 PM • 3146 views
The U.S., Greenland and Denmark Agreement: What It Entails and How It Will Change Security in the Arctic
10:18 PM • 5186 views
The Neryungri State District Power Plant caught fire in Yakutia, 5,500 km from the Ukrainian borderVideo
09:30 PM • 8274 views
Zelenskyy met with British Prime Minister Burnham and warned of Russia preparing a new massive attackVideo
08:51 PM • 10415 views
Witkoff and Kushner will meet with the Ukrainian delegation and European representatives to discuss de-escalation with the Russian Federation
08:27 PM • 10599 views
Saudi Arabia restarted the 7-million-barrel-per-day oil pipeline after drone attacks
07:25 PM • 12773 views
Trump agrees to grant licenses for the production of missiles for Patriot systems — Zelenskyy
September 22, 05:19 PM • 19841 views
Ukrainian filmmaker Tanu Muino became the director of Apple’s new advertising campaign for the iPhone 18 ProVideo
September 22, 02:58 PM • 25183 views
The EU extended sanctions against the Russian Federation but removed oligarchs Usmanov and Fridman from the list — media
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+9°
1.4m/s
90%
751mm
Popular news
"Blatant violation of the Charter": Guterres criticized Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in his last speech to the UN General AssemblySeptember 22, 02:23 PM • 4790 views
Trump said he must make an "important decision" on resuming strikes against IranSeptember 22, 03:14 PM • 4260 views
Kyiv under attack by Russian drones: one person injured and fuel tanks hitSeptember 22, 03:24 PM • 11314 views
The war in Ukraine will end sooner than people think - TrumpSeptember 22, 03:30 PM • 8732 views
It has become known what Hayden Panettiere died from09:05 PM • 6670 views
Publications
Europe will strengthen its aviation capacity to combat wildfires — Ursula von der LeyenSeptember 22, 01:46 PM • 25599 views
Border Crossing Stamp: Do Ukrainians Need It and What to Do If It Is MissingSeptember 22, 01:06 PM • 30997 views
How to use a seized account during martial lawSeptember 22, 12:20 PM • 39876 views
From dependence to domestic production: why Ukraine needs its own jet engines for missiles and drones
Exclusive
September 22, 10:20 AM • 46422 views
Budget millions for Odrex: the clinic involved in 10 criminal proceedings received UAH 111 million from the NHSU in 2025PhotoSeptember 22, 10:08 AM • 41996 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Xi Jinping
Elon Musk
Mette Frederiksen
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
France
Iran
New York City
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Princess Diana joked about her own funeral two months before her death11:06 PM • 798 views
Dolph Lundgren admitted that he considered legal suicide while battling cancer10:06 PM • 2846 views
It has become known what Hayden Panettiere died from09:05 PM • 6684 views
The death of Cindy Crawford’s son is being investigated as a suspected overdoseVideoSeptember 22, 02:01 PM • 18434 views
Converse removed an advertisement after criticism over associations with Ku Klux Klan symbolismSeptember 22, 10:27 AM • 36711 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
Heating
Bild
Social network
Technology

Zelenskyy asked Trump to involve Xi Jinping in putting pressure on Putin

Kyiv • UNN

 • 312 views

Zelenskyy asked Trump to encourage Xi Jinping to appeal to Putin in order to end the war. Trump and Xi will meet on September 24.

Zelenskyy asked Trump to involve Xi Jinping in putting pressure on Putin

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy asked U.S. President Donald Trump to involve Chinese leader Xi Jinping in pressuring Russia to end the war. Zelenskyy said this during a briefing after meeting with Trump in New York, UNN reports.

Details

According to the President, he made this request ahead of Trump's talks with Xi Jinping.

Tomorrow, Trump will meet with the leader of China. I told the president very frankly that he could also somehow encourage Xi to do this, so that he would appeal to Putin

– Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy did not specify what exactly Xi Jinping was expected to urge Putin to do. At the same time, Ukraine is counting on Beijing to use its contacts with Russia to support diplomatic efforts to end the war.

Trump's meeting with Xi Jinping is scheduled for September 24 in Washington.

Trump agrees to grant licenses for the production of missiles for Patriot systems — Zelenskyy22.09.26, 22:25 • 12774 views

Stepan Haftko

War in UkrainePoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Washington, D.C.
Donald Trump
New York City
Xi Jinping
China
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine