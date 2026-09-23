Zelenskyy asked Trump to involve Xi Jinping in putting pressure on Putin

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy asked U.S. President Donald Trump to involve Chinese leader Xi Jinping in pressuring Russia to end the war. Zelenskyy said this during a briefing after meeting with Trump in New York, UNN reports.

Details

According to the President, he made this request ahead of Trump's talks with Xi Jinping.

Tomorrow, Trump will meet with the leader of China. I told the president very frankly that he could also somehow encourage Xi to do this, so that he would appeal to Putin – Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy did not specify what exactly Xi Jinping was expected to urge Putin to do. At the same time, Ukraine is counting on Beijing to use its contacts with Russia to support diplomatic efforts to end the war.

Trump's meeting with Xi Jinping is scheduled for September 24 in Washington.

Trump agrees to grant licenses for the production of missiles for Patriot systems — Zelenskyy