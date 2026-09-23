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It has become known what Hayden Panettiere died from

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2934 views

The coroner identified the toxic effects of fentanyl and other drugs as fatal. The death of the 36-year-old actress was ruled accidental.

It has become known what Hayden Panettiere died from

American actress Hayden Panettiere died as a result of the toxic effects of several drugs, including fentanyl. Her death was ruled an accident, E! News reports, citing the Greenville County Coroner's Office, writes UNN.

Details

Forensic experts determined that the cause was the toxic effects of fentanyl, 4-ANPP, alprazolam, methocarbamol, and quetiapine. No injuries that could have caused the actress's death were found during the autopsy.

Was her ex-boyfriend involved in Hayden Panettiere’s death - New details have emerged04.09.26, 17:25 • 6333 views

Panettiere, 36, was found unconscious on August 16 at a home in South Carolina. Medical workers determined that her heart had stopped and attempted to resuscitate her, but the actress could not be saved.

Panettiere had previously spoken about her addiction

The actress spoke openly about her problems with opioids and alcohol. In her 2026 memoir, she recalled that a doctor had warned her of fatal consequences if she did not stop drinking alcohol.

Panettiere was known for her roles in the television series "Heroes" and "Nashville." In 2014, she had a daughter, Kaya, with Ukrainian boxer Wladimir Klitschko.

Hollywood stars gathered in Malibu for a memorial ceremony for Hayden Panettiere21.09.26, 00:05 • 42144 views

Stepan Haftko

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