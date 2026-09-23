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Zelenskyy met with British Prime Minister Burnham and warned of Russia preparing a new massive attack

Kyiv • UNN

 • 12 views

Zelenskyy and British Prime Minister Andy Burnham discussed air defense, winter, energy, and sanctions. Intelligence reported that Russia was preparing an attack.

Zelenskyy met with British Prime Minister Burnham and warned of Russia preparing a new massive attack

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Andy Burnham, during which the parties discussed security, strengthening Ukrainian air defenses, preparations for winter, and sanctions pressure on Russia. Following the talks, Zelenskyy said that Ukrainian intelligence had information about Russia preparing a new massive attack, UNN reports.

Details

We discussed in detail with Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Andy Burnham everything related to security, protecting our people, preparations for winter, and the diplomatic opportunities available. I thank the United Kingdom for its continued support for our energy sector. There is a new contribution, and we especially appreciate it as winter approaches

– Zelenskyy said.

The President noted that Ukraine continues negotiations with its partners to obtain additional air defense systems.

Zelenskyy warned of a new massive attack

There is currently information from intelligence that Russia is preparing a new massive attack against Ukraine

– Zelenskyy reported.

According to him, Ukraine and the United Kingdom also share a common position on the need to maintain sanctions pressure on Russia.

When Ukrainians live under the threat of missile and drone strikes every day, there can be no talk whatsoever of lifting sanctions. The Prime Minister and I have a shared position on this issue: as long as the war continues, sanctions must be maintained and strengthened

– the President emphasized.

Trump agrees to grant licenses for the production of missiles for Patriot systems — Zelenskyy22.09.26, 22:25 • 10006 views

Stepan Haftko

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