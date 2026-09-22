Ukraine has secured $841 million from the World Bank for pension payments

Ukraine has attracted $841 million from the World Bank under guarantees from the Government of Canada. The government is directing the funds to reimburse state budget expenditures on pension payments. Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi reported this, UNN writes.

Details

According to him, the financing was secured במסגרת PEACE in Ukraine under agreements reached in September.

The project's total volume has already reached $54.3 billion. This is the largest investment project in the World Bank's history and one of the key mechanisms for supporting Ukraine's financial stability - Koretskyi explained.

We would like to remind you

As part of the Ukraine Support Loan, Ukraine received another tranche of €3.3 billion from the EU. The funds will be used to purchase missiles and drones.