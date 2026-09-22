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Gold rose to $4,360 an ounce after oil fell more than 9% over four days

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4164 views

Gold rose to $4,361.89 an ounce after oil fell more than 9% over four sessions. Silver also rose.

Gold rose to $4,360 an ounce after oil fell more than 9% over four days

Gold rose to around $4,360 an ounce amid a sharp decline in oil prices, which eased concerns about inflation and the likelihood of further rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve. Oil lost more than 9% over the previous four trading sessions, Bloomberg reports, writes UNN.

Details

The spot price of gold rose 0.4% to $4,361.89 an ounce. The previous day, the precious metal recorded its biggest weekly decline, but later resumed its rise.

Oil stabilized on Tuesday after falling more than 9% over four days. Prices declined amid easing concerns about supplies from the Middle East and renewed diplomatic efforts to end the war between the United States and Iran.

Oil’s decline supported gold

Cheaper oil reduces inflationary pressure and, consequently, the need for further interest-rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. Lower rates are generally favorable for gold.

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Stepan Haftko

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