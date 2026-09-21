In Venice, they want to increase the tourist tax – how much you will have to pay

Venice is considering extending the period during which its entry tourist fee is charged: it is planned to apply it for a longer period of the year and raise the daily rate to 30 euros (34 US dollars). A senior city administration official said this, UNN reports, citing Reuters.

Michele Zuin, a city council member responsible for the budget and taxes, said that the current fee of 5–10 euros is too low to prevent an excessive influx of tourists, but that the new price for 2027 would require discussion and approval by the government.

"The current fee of 5–10 euros is affordable for almost everyone; there is a risk that it no longer has the deterrent effect that this measure should provide," Zuin said in comments to the Sunday edition of the regional daily newspaper *Il Gazzettino*.

In a statement that was widely circulated by national media on Monday, the official said that "there had even been talk of raising it to 50 euros," but added that the authorities might settle on a maximum rate of 30 euros.

This tourist fee, which applies only to visitors coming to the city for a single day without staying overnight, was introduced in 2024—the first such case in the world. A reduced rate applies to those who book their visit in advance; a number of exemptions are also provided, including for children under 14.

In 2026, the fee applied on designated days from April 3 to July 26 (from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.) and brought more than 5.2 million euros into the city budget through the sale of nearly 680,000 entry tickets.

Local authorities say that in a city that has long suffered from overtourism and population decline, the initiative is intended to encourage visitors to avoid periods of the greatest crowding—for example, the May holidays.

A dolphin was spotted in the waters of Venice near the famous Rialto Bridge