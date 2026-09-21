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Russia attacked Ukraine with 172 drones from various directions — how many were destroyed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 10758 views

On the night of September 21, Russia attacked Ukraine with 172 drones from various directions. Air defenses shot down or suppressed 147 UAVs and one "Bandеrol".

Russia attacked Ukraine with 172 drones from various directions — how many were destroyed

Russia launched 172 drones at Ukraine during the night of September 21; 147 of them and one "Banderol" were shot down or suppressed. UNN reports this, citing data from the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

What Russia attacked with and from where

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during the night of September 21 (starting at 18:00 on September 20), the enemy attacked with 172 Shahed-type strike UAVs (64 of them jet-powered), Gerbera drones, decoy drones of the "Parodya" type, as well as "Banderol"/"Dan-T" from the following areas: Belgorod, Shatalovo, Orel, Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Millerovo — Russia; the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk; and Hvardiiske — the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

How the air defense performed

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:00, air defense had shot down/suppressed 147 enemy Shahed-type UAVs, Gerbera drones, drones of other types, and 1 "Banderol"/"Dan-T"

- the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

Hits by enemy air attack weapons were recorded at 14 locations, as well as the سقوط of downed drones (debris) at 4 locations.

The attack is ongoing; enemy UAVs remain in the airspace.

The General Staff reported how many occupiers and how much of their equipment the Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed during the day21.09.26, 07:17 • 2266 views

Julia Shramko

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