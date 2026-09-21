The General Staff reported how many occupiers and how much of their equipment the Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed during the day

Over the past day, the Russian army lost approximately 1,660 personnel in the war against Ukraine, along with 75 artillery systems and 1,728 operational-tactical unmanned aerial vehicles. Russia’s total personnel losses since the start of the full-scale invasion have reached approximately 1,519,650, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports, according to UNN.

Details

Since February 24, 2022, Ukrainian forces have also destroyed 12,361 Russian tanks, 25,365 armored combat vehicles, and 50,142 artillery systems.

In addition, the enemy’s losses amount to 2,149 MLRS, 1,662 air defense systems, 442 aircraft, 356 helicopters, and 527,693 operational-tactical UAVs.

Russia’s losses over the past day

Over the past day, Russian forces lost 5 tanks, 4 armored combat vehicles, 75 artillery systems, 3 MLRS, 3 air defense systems, and 17 ground-based robotic systems.

The Defense Forces also destroyed 1,728 UAVs, 516 vehicles and fuel tankers, and 13 units of special equipment.

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, Russia’s losses have also amounted to 5,111 cruise missiles, 35 ships and boats, 2 submarines, 151,861 vehicles and fuel tankers, and 4,729 units of special equipment. The data is being уточнено.

It has become known how many "Bars" cruise missiles Ukraine produces — the figure is impressive