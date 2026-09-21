According to preliminary election results for the Russian State Duma, after nearly half of the protocols had been processed, United Russia was receiving 57.85% of the vote. Russian media reported this, citing data from the Russian Central Election Commission, writes UNN.

Details

The Communist Party of the Russian Federation is in second place with 13.8%, followed by the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia with 8.84%, New People with 7.86%, and A Just Russia with 5.12%. The remaining parties have so far failed to clear the 5% threshold.

United Russia is also leading in 181 of the 225 single-member constituencies. If this trend continues after the count is completed, the party could win more than 300 of the 450 parliamentary seats and retain a constitutional majority.

First reactions after the election

United Russia leader Dmitry Medvedev said the result would allow the party to "implement the most complex and pressing decisions," without specifying which decisions he was referring to.

Meanwhile, Communist Party of the Russian Federation leader Gennady Zyuganov criticized the conduct of the election campaign and the vote count, comparing them to a "return to the turbulent 1990s."

Several United Russia candidates are demonstrating particularly strong results in single-member constituencies. In particular, State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin is leading in his constituency in Saratov Oblast, while lawmaker Adam Delimkhanov is leading in Chechnya.

The Russian Central Election Commission has not yet announced the official final election results.

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