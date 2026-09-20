Ukraine will become one of the main topics of the UN General Assembly in New York

Russia’s war against Ukraine will be one of the central topics of the UN General Assembly, which will bring nearly 130 heads of state to New York this week. Other key issues will include the wars in the Middle East and risks associated with artificial intelligence, Reuters reports, writes UNN.

Details

The UN Security Council is expected to hold high-level meetings devoted to Ukraine. World leaders will also discuss the situation in the Middle East and global security challenges.

One of the week’s main political events will be US President Donald Trump’s return to the General Assembly podium. Chinese leader Xi Jinping will not travel to New York; instead, on Thursday he will hold face-to-face talks with Trump in Washington.

Wars and artificial intelligence in the spotlight

UN Secretary-General António Guterres warned that artificial intelligence would also be one of the central topics of the meeting. He called on states to develop common rules that would help avoid an uncontrolled technological race.

Countries that are expanding their capabilities must establish common guardrails to avoid this race to the bottom, which one day could lead to a gigantic catastrophe on a global scale — Guterres said.

The agenda will also include the escalation in the Middle East, in particular the war waged by the United States and Israel against Iran, the situation in Yemen, and the threat to shipping through the Bab el-Mandeb Strait.

The General Assembly is taking place against the backdrop of the UN’s own financial problems. The United States paid $725 million in contributions to the organization’s regular budget this week; however, according to Reuters, it still owes more than $1 billion.

"The peace track is priority No. 1": Zelenskyy and Trump agree to meet in New York