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The Russians struck an evacuation point in Kramatorsk with an aerial bomb

Kyiv • UNN

 • 258 views

In Kramatorsk, an aerial bomb hit an evacuation point where people and staff were present. An artillery attack on the city also claimed the life of a woman, and one person was injured.

The Russians struck an evacuation point in Kramatorsk with an aerial bomb

As a result of another attack by the Russian Federation, the evacuation point in Kramatorsk was directly hit. Evacuated people and staff were there. This was reported by Yevhen Kaplin, head of the Proliska humanitarian mission, UNN reports.

Details

Russian terrorists carried out an airstrike on the evacuation point in Kramatorsk. It was a direct hit. Evacuated people and staff were present at the site; the consequences are being determined

- Yevhen Kaplin said.

A video showing the aftermath of the strike has appeared online.

In addition, the Kramatorsk City Council reported that the city came under artillery fire in the morning.

Warning: 18+ images!!!

Today at 10:10, Russian forces struck Kramatorsk with three artillery shells. The Lazurnyi neighborhood came under enemy fire. Unfortunately, a woman born in 1956 was killed in the shelling. She was simply walking along the familiar streets of her city. Her life was cut short by shrapnel from a Russian shell

- the post reads.

Also, according to the available data, a man born in 1961 was injured. He is receiving the necessary assistance.

An institution of general secondary education and several multi-story residential buildings were damaged. Once again, the Russians are deliberately striking residential areas of Kramatorsk, where ordinary people live. Shelling civilian infrastructure and residential neighborhoods is not "military targeting." It is terror against the civilian population. Kramatorsk remains under constant threat of Russian attacks. Take care of yourselves and do not ignore air-raid alerts

- the post reads.

We would like to remind you

In the Fastiv district of Kyiv region, a business was damaged as a result of an enemy attack.

Alla Kiosak

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