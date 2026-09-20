Astrological forecast for September 21–27: the autumnal equinox and the full moon

The week of September 21–27 will be packed with astrological events. At the beginning of the period, a favorable conjunction of the Sun with the White Moon is expected; on September 23, the autumnal equinox will occur, and at the end of the week, there will be an emotional full moon. Professional astrologer Kseniia Bazylenko told UNN readers specifically what the Eastern horoscope portends.

Details

According to the astrologer, the first half of the week is an important and tense period for Ukraine. In particular, high-profile political and legal proceedings may continue.

At 19:49 Kyiv time on September 26, there will be an emotional full moon in Aries, which may significantly heighten our sensitivity and impulsiveness. The Moon is waxing, and there is not yet any significant retrograde influence from the personal planets, so the first half of the week is well suited to taking active steps, starting new endeavors, and implementing plans - says Kseniia Bazylenko.

However, she says, the mood of the week will gradually change—from a bright and optimistic beginning to a significantly more emotional conclusion.

The expert also notes that at the beginning of the week, the Sun will conjoin the White Moon—Selena—which in the astrological tradition symbolizes light and is associated with good intentions, protection, support, and favorable circumstances.

Therefore, September 21–22 will be a good time to start new endeavors, launch projects, take the first steps toward an important goal, and make decisions that have long been postponed. For some, these days may bring good news, unexpected assistance, a necessary meeting, or simply a lucky coincidence. After so many difficult news stories, we all want to finally hear something good. And the beginning of this week gives us reason to hope for that - says the astrologer.

At the same time, the autumnal equinox will occur on September 23—one of the four main astronomical points of the year, along with the vernal equinox and the summer and winter solstices, the expert says.

Since ancient times, the period of the autumnal equinox has been associated with the harvest, abundance, fertility, and gratitude to the earth for its gifts. Among various peoples around the world, the completion of the harvest was accompanied by celebrations, rituals, communal meals, and wishes for prosperity. Therefore, on September 23, it is a good idea to gather loved ones around one table, prepare many dishes, and place seasonal vegetables, fruits, nuts, and baked goods on the table. You can remember your ancestors with kind words and give thanks for all the good that already exists in your life - emphasizes Kseniia Bazylenko.

She also says that in the modern esoteric tradition, this day is used for making wishes and practices aimed at attracting abundance, well-being, and prosperity.

It is a good time to make pleasant purchases and acquire things for yourself and your home—especially items associated with comfort, beauty, and well-being. The main symbolism of this day is very simple: before asking life for something new, give thanks for what you have already received" - the astrologer advises.

From Virgo to Libra: a time of harmony and unions

Kseniia Bazylenko emphasizes that in astrology, the moment of the autumnal equinox coincides with the Sun's transition into Libra—and the overall energy gradually changes.

We leave behind practical, demanding, detail-oriented Virgo and move into Libra—the sign of partnership, harmony, beauty, diplomacy, and the ability to negotiate. Therefore, in the near future, relationships between people will become increasingly important: love, marriage, family matters, partnerships, reconciliation, and the search for compromises. And here there is very beautiful symbolism: nature reaches a point of equilibrium—and Libra also reminds us to seek balance in our own lives - says the astrologer.

Moreover, she says, autumn has traditionally been a wonderful time for weddings.

The harvest had already been gathered, heavy fieldwork was coming to an end, and families could afford a large celebration. The young couple was wished abundance, well-being, a happy married life, and continuation of the family line. Therefore, the period after the autumnal equinox is still symbolically a good time to use for forming unions, reconciliation, strengthening relationships, and making important family decisions - the expert noted.

Emotional full moon in Aries

Kseniia Bazylenko emphasizes that on September 26 at 19:49 Kyiv time, the full moon will occur in the sign of Aries.

At the time of the full moon, the Moon in Aries will be near Neptune. In astrology, the Moon is associated with our emotions, subconscious reactions, inner needs, and sense of security, while Neptune can further intensify sensitivity and emotional perception. And all of this will take place in Aries — the sign of quick reactions, impulse, and fire - says the astrologer.

That is why, according to the expert, at the end of the week we may become irritated more easily, react more sharply to other people’s words, take many things to heart, and flare up first — only thinking afterward.

But the full moon itself suggests where to look for a way out. The Moon in Aries will be opposed by the Sun in Libra. On the one hand, there is strong emotion, impulse, and the desire to react immediately. On the other — harmony, diplomacy, partnership, and the ability to find a middle ground. Therefore, during the days around the full moon, do not rush to make important decisions at the peak of your emotions. If you feel like arguing — give yourself time to calm down. If it seems that you are not being understood, try talking - the astrologer emphasizes.

Kseniia Bazylenko notes that this theme may remain relevant over the next two weeks as well.

Excessive emotionality can lead us into a dead end, while the ability to reach agreements, accept the situation, and find balance will help us get through this period much more harmoniously - she added.

What the stars foretell for Ukraine

In Ukraine’s horoscope, an important tense configuration continues to operate in the first half of the week — one that I spoke about last week: the transit Jupiter’s square to Ukraine’s natal Pluto. In mundane astrology, such a configuration may concern international relations, law, major political decisions, state institutions, authorities, and the struggle for influence. Therefore, legal and political stories that have already attracted attention may continue - says Kseniia Bazylenko.

She also added that the information background would remain tense, and that anti-corruption investigations and complicated processes surrounding state institutions would continue.

Astrologically, I do not rule out the possibility that new high-profile issues may arise this week concerning senior officials, the activities of state institutions, investigations, and the struggle for influence. In addition, in the first half of the week, the Moon will form a tense opposition to the stellium of important planets in Ukraine’s horoscope — the Sun, Mercury, Venus, and Jupiter - says the astrologer.

In mundane astrology, the Moon is symbolically associated with the people and public sentiment.

Therefore, information that emerges during these days may be perceived particularly acutely, trigger strong emotions, broad discussion, public resonance, and discontent. I would pay particular attention to September 25. According to astrological indicators, this may be one of the most tense days of the week - the expert noted.

The astrologer’s main advice for the week

A very symbolic week lies ahead of us. It begins with a positive configuration, passes through one of the year’s main points — the autumnal equinox — and ends with a powerful emotional full moon. Therefore, use the first half of the week for new beginnings, important matters, meetings, purchases, and family events. Be grateful for what you already have, and confidently plan the next stage. As the full moon approaches, protect your inner peace. Not everything we feel in a moment of intense emotion requires an immediate response. Seek balance. Reach agreements. Stay closer to those you love. And may the transition to the new season bring more harmony, abundance, and good events into your life. Take care of yourself and your loved ones. May this week bring us more bright events and good news. With love and respect, your astrologer, Kseniia - the expert concluded.

Ukraine’s Solar Return: Astrologer predicts a year of transformative decisions and possible negotiations for the country