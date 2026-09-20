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"Will contribute to strengthening security": NATO welcomes agreement between Greenland, Denmark and the United States

Kyiv • UNN

 • 66 views

NATO welcomed the security agreement between Greenland, Denmark and the United States. The Alliance called the Arctic and the North Atlantic critically important for collective security.

"Will contribute to strengthening security": NATO welcomes agreement between Greenland, Denmark and the United States

NATO welcomes the new security agreement between Greenland, Denmark, and the United States. A spokesperson for the North Atlantic Alliance said this, UNN reports, citing TV2.

Details

According to him, the Arctic and the North Atlantic are of great importance for collective security.

This agreement will contribute to strengthening security, stability, and cooperation in this extremely important region

- the NATO spokesperson noted.

He added that the Alliance would continue to contribute to strengthening security in the Arctic.

We remind you

The day before, US President Donald Trump reported that Denmark and Greenland had concluded an agreement granting Washington permanent control over security on the island.

Later, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that, under the US-Denmark agreement, Greenland would forever remain part of the North American strategic defense zone, and Washington's adversaries should be excluded from this region.

Denmark hopes to sign the agreement on Greenland, already agreed with the United States, next week19.09.26, 14:18 • 4182 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

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