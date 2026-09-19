Denmark hopes to sign the agreement on Greenland, already agreed with the United States, next week

Denmark, Greenland and the United States may sign an agreement on strengthening security in the Arctic and North Atlantic as early as next week. Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen expressed hope that the agreement would put an end to the prolonged period of uncertainty surrounding the island, UNN writes.

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Next week could be a good week... For Greenland, Denmark and the United States – Rasmussen wrote.

According to him, the expected agreement should strengthen security in the Arctic and North Atlantic, as well as NATO and Europe as a whole.

I hope the prolonged period of uncertainty will be replaced by a binding agreement that will strengthen security in the Arctic and North Atlantic and, consequently, our shared security in NATO and Europe – with respect for the Kingdom's red lines – the Danish foreign minister said.

Denmark, Greenland and the United States are expected to sign the document during next week's United Nations General Assembly. After that, the agreement will have to undergo the necessary parliamentary procedures.

Denmark and Greenland have reached an agreement granting the United States permanent control over security on the island, Trump says

The authorities of Denmark and Greenland emphasize that the agreement must preserve the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Kingdom of Denmark and the right of the Greenlandic people to self-determination.

Greenland will remain part of the North American strategic defense zone forever – Rubio