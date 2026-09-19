Greenland will remain part of the North American strategic defense zone forever – Rubio

Under the agreement between the United States and Denmark, Greenland will remain part of the North American strategic defense zone forever, while Washington's adversaries are to be excluded from the region. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said this on the social media platform X, UNN reports.

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Rubio highly praised the agreement reached by U.S. President Donald Trump with Denmark regarding Greenland. According to him, it is intended to address all of the United States' security interests on the island.

Thanks to President Trump's vision and leadership, this historic agreement will permanently protect U.S. security interests in the Arctic at no cost to American taxpayers – the secretary of state wrote.

Greenland to be included in the strategic defense zone

Rubio emphasized that the agreement provides for the long-term consolidation of Greenland's role in the North American defense system.

Greenland will remain part of the North American strategic defense zone forever, and all adversaries will be excluded from this area and around it – Rubio said.

Denmark and Greenland have reached an agreement granting the United States permanent control over security on the island, Trump says