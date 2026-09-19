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KAB strike on a high-rise building in Sumy: two city council officials were killed, the number of injured has risen to 8

Kyiv • UNN

 • 446 views

In Sumy, two city council employees were killed in an enemy strike on a high-rise building. Eight people were injured, including two children.

KAB strike on a high-rise building in Sumy: two city council officials were killed, the number of injured has risen to 8

As a result of the enemy attack on Sumy on the evening of September 18 two employees of the Sumy City Council were killed. This was reported by the acting Mayor of Sumy, Secretary of the Sumy City Council Artem Kobzar, UNN reports.  

Details

The National Police, in turn, said that, in addition to the two people killed as a result of the strike on a high-rise building in Sumy, 8 people were injured, including two children.

Preliminarily, the enemy used a guided aerial bomb, which struck a multi-apartment residential building. ... As a result of the enemy strike, the high-rise building was partially damaged, and cars caught fire

- law enforcement officers said.

Details

On the evening of September 17, the Russians attacked Sumy and its outskirts with guided aerial bombs. There may be people under the rubble of the damaged high-rise building.

"There was a direct hit by an aerial bomb on a residential building" — two people are known to have been killed in the Russian attack in Sumy18.09.26, 22:55 • 1206 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

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