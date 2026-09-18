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"They abandoned their positions and left their equipment behind." Biletskyi's Third Corps paralyzed Russia's elite Rubicon unit

Kyiv • UNN

 • 128 views

During Operation "Vivaldi," Ukrainian forces inflicted losses on the Rubicon UAV unit. The Russians redeployed it from the Lyman-Borova axis.

"They abandoned their positions and left their equipment behind." Biletskyi's Third Corps paralyzed Russia's elite Rubicon unit

The Third Army Corps stated that during the "Vivaldi" offensive operation in the northern part of Donetsk region, it managed to inflict losses on the elite Russian UAV unit "Rubicon," as a result of which it was withdrawn from the Lyman–Borova axis, reports UNN, citing TSN.

During the "Vivaldi" offensive operation, soldiers of the Third Army Corps inflicted losses on the elite Russian UAV unit. The enemy command was forced to withdraw "Rubicon" from the Lyman–Borova axis. Earlier, "Rubicon" had been redeployed there as a priority axis.

The soldiers of the Third Corps disabled "Rubicon's" command-and-control system: they destroyed its logistics, ammunition depots, drone launch sites, newly formed units, as well as experienced UAV operators. The Russians lost the ability to quickly replenish the unit with resources and trained personnel.

Suffering losses in personnel and equipment and unable to deploy because of Ukrainian electronic warfare and air defense, the enemy began abandoning positions, leaving equipment behind. To preserve what remained of the unit, the Russian command decided to redeploy "Rubicon" to another axis.

Lilia Podolyak

War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine