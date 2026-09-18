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Due to Russian shelling, a number of trains are delayed, with some services running almost 12 hours behind schedule

Kyiv • UNN

 • 102 views

Due to Russian attacks on the railway, trains are running with delays. The longest delay is 11 hours and 39 minutes.

Due to Russian shelling, a number of trains are delayed, with some services running almost 12 hours behind schedule

As of the morning of September 18, a number of Ukrzaliznytsia trains are running late. The longest delay is more than 11 hours, while two trains from Kyiv are delayed by more than four hours, reports UNN.

Which routes have the longest delays

According to Ukrzaliznytsia, the trains on the Zaporizhzhia-1–Przemyśl and Dnipro–Uzhhorod routes are experiencing the longest delays. Both services are running 11 hours and 39 minutes late. The Dnipro–Lviv and Dnipro–Truskavets trains are delayed by 7 hours and 49 minutes.

The Dnipro–Ivano-Frankivsk train is delayed by 7 hours and 42 minutes, Dnipro–Chernivtsi by 7 hours and 40 minutes, while Dnipro–Lviv is delayed by 7 hours and 34 minutes.

The Odesa–Dnipro and Odesa–Kryvyi Rih trains are also delayed by more than five hours. Each is running 5 hours and 27 minutes late.

Two trains to/from Kyiv are delayed by more than 4 hours

The Kyiv-Pas. – Uzhhorod train is delayed by 4 hours and 12 minutes. Its estimated arrival time is 11:46. The Kyiv-Pas. – Solotvyno-1 train has the same delay. Its estimated arrival time is listed as 15:02.

Other delayed services include Kharkiv-Pas. – Uzhhorod, which is running 4 hours and 32 minutes late, and Odesa – Kharkiv-Pas., delayed by 4 hours and 47 minutes.

We remind you

russia continues systematic attacks on railways across Ukraine, so some trains are forced to operate with significant delays for safety reasons.

Alla Kiosak

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