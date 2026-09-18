UAV strike on Kyiv: man injured, building damaged

On the evening of Thursday, September 17, the enemy struck Kyiv. This was reported by Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, one man was injured as a result of the UAV attack.

In Kyiv's Podilskyi district, a non-residential building was hit. Medics hospitalized the injured man - Klitschko stated.

Earlier, he said that UAV debris fell near one of the schools in Kyiv's Sviatoshynskyi district. There were no fires or casualties.

We would like to remind you

During the night of September 17, the enemy launched a combined attack on Kyiv. Twenty people were injured. Residential buildings, educational institutions, and infrastructure were damaged in three districts of the capital.

Kyiv and the region added to the high-risk zone: what will change for businesses and the population