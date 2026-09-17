The girl who was hit by the deputy infrastructure minister in Zhytomyr region told her friends that she would commit suicide

$44.600.0451.450.06
ukenru
02:28 PM • 268 views
An enemy FPV drone attacked a passenger bus near a bus stop in Zaporizhzhia, injuring three peopleVideo
02:07 PM • 2406 views
Up to 12 years behind bars for creating “call centers” — the law will take effect on Friday
Exclusive
12:59 PM • 8772 views
Another postponement in the case of Odrex doctors’ medical negligence
12:06 PM • 10367 views
Just four kilometers away – Tusk said that Russia struck a gas station "very close to the Polish border"
11:30 AM • 12750 views
The first Weddell seal pup was born near the "Vernadsky" Station: scientists shared a series of adorable photosPhoto
10:47 AM • 14784 views
The enemy attacked an "Epicentr" in Kharkiv with a jet-powered "Geran," injuring one personPhotoVideo
09:01 AM • 19258 views
There are partial power outages in seven regions due to enemy attacks on energy facilities
September 17, 08:21 AM • 17792 views
Zelenskyy announced the striking of the Yaroslavl oil refinery and six aircraft at an airfield in RostovVideo
Exclusive
September 17, 07:57 AM • 39354 views
The Taxpayers Association calls on the Ministry of Finance to promptly resolve the issue of aviation leasing taxation
September 17, 07:10 AM • 21412 views
The President appointed Anton Kovalskyi as Acting Prosecutor General
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+23°
3.3m/s
35%
747mm
Popular news
Russia launched a massive overnight attack on Ukraine with missiles and 157 drones — air defenses neutralized 131 targetsPhotoSeptember 17, 05:08 AM • 6210 views
In Kyiv, the number of people injured as a result of the nighttime Russian attack has risen to 16PhotoSeptember 17, 05:39 AM • 35096 views
Trump plans to sign Lindsey Graham's bill on sanctions against Russia - WSJSeptember 17, 06:06 AM • 9458 views
Russian strike on the railway: the Berestyn railway station was damaged, and the Kyiv urban ring railway service has been restrictedVideoSeptember 17, 07:37 AM • 21983 views
Tenders worth hundreds of millions and questions about prices: who is renovating Bogomolets UniversityPhoto11:17 AM • 13785 views
Publications
Tenders worth hundreds of millions and questions about prices: who is renovating Bogomolets UniversityPhoto11:17 AM • 13823 views
The Taxpayers Association calls on the Ministry of Finance to promptly resolve the issue of aviation leasing taxation
Exclusive
September 17, 07:57 AM • 39348 views
The US decides what the key interest rate will be: what this means for the dollar and global marketsSeptember 16, 03:48 PM • 62963 views
The role of a lawyer in protecting a business during investigative actions, or why looking for a lawyer after a search is too lateSeptember 16, 03:27 PM • 58548 views
Europe strengthens its defense – Ursula von der Leyen explained what will changePhotoSeptember 16, 11:06 AM • 61842 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Lindsey Graham
Vitali Klitschko
Ulf Kristersson
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Odesa
Kharkiv
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Disney star Debby Ryan spoke about the brain injury that changed her lifeSeptember 17, 12:05 AM • 46576 views
Barack Obama mourns the death of a pet who lived with the family for 13 yearsPhotoSeptember 16, 11:05 PM • 49067 views
Travis Kelce’s nieces came up with a special name for Taylor Swift after her wedding to the football playerSeptember 16, 10:06 PM • 44779 views
King Charles allegedly said that Princess Diana would be "forgotten soon" – Buckingham Palace respondedSeptember 16, 09:05 PM • 43785 views
The new hope of Ukrainian attack — who is Artem Stepanov, whom Maldera is counting on, and how he caused a stir in the NetherlandsSeptember 16, 03:40 PM • 48094 views
Actual
Heating
Shahed-136
S-400 missile system
Bild
BM-21 "Grad"

The girl who was hit by the deputy infrastructure minister in Zhytomyr region told her friends that she would commit suicide

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1004 views

The investigation uncovered a message from 16-year-old Viktoriia stating that she intended to throw herself under a car because of relationship problems. The girl survived the road accident.

The girl who was hit by the deputy infrastructure minister in Zhytomyr region told her friends that she would commit suicide

16-year-old Viktoria, who was hospitalized after being struck by a car belonging to the deputy infrastructure minister in Zhytomyr region, had previously written to friends that she no longer wanted to live and was preparing to throw herself under a car. Ukrainian News reports this, according to UNN

Details

The accident occurred on September 11 at 11:35 p.m. on the Kyiv–Chop highway, near the village of Vasylivka, Berezivka territorial community, Zhytomyr district. Ruslan Oliynyk, Ukraine’s Deputy Minister for Restoration, Infrastructure and Transport, driving an official "Volkswagen Multivan," struck a 16-year-old girl who was crossing the roadway outside a pedestrian crossing.

As a result of the accident, the girl sustained bodily injuries and was hospitalized in the intensive care unit of a Zhytomyr hospital. Investigators opened criminal proceedings and conducted a medical examination of Oliynyk for alcohol and medicinal substances. No traces of alcohol were found.

The Volkswagen’s driver and passenger were questioned; they stated that the girl suddenly ran onto the roadway, making it impossible to avoid hitting the pedestrian. In the passenger’s opinion, the girl deliberately ran toward the car, and he got the impression that she intended to commit suicide by throwing herself under the car.

The girl’s brother told investigators that before the accident, his sister’s friend sent him a voice message from her, which the girl had sent to her friend in the Telegram messenger the day before. She said that she could no longer live this way and intended to go and throw herself under a car because of problems in her relationship with her boyfriend.

The girl’s friend told law enforcement officers that the victim had left the class chat in the Telegram messenger, so she sent her a message asking why she had left the class group. In response, the victim sent her a voice message saying that she was going to throw herself under a car and did not want to live. 

After this message, the friend continued sending messages to Viktoria in the Telegram messenger to calm her down, but she did not respond. According to the friend, she learned from village residents that family conflicts had taken place between the victim’s father and stepmother, allegedly because the father may have cheated on the stepmother. The victim herself had not told her friend about conflicts in the family.

Investigators found correspondence between the friends in the Telegram messenger from before the accident. In particular, at 11:09 p.m. on September 11, the friend received a voice message in Telegram with the following content: "I don't give a f***, Nastya, forgive me for everything bad I did to you, please, but I'm going now to throw myself under a car, I'm dying, and that's it, I won't live like this anymore….. "

Later, the victim wrote the following message to the phone of a close male friend: "I'll tell you this: these may possibly be the last words you'll hear from me, and in this life in general. Just admit to me, without anything, like, did you like me? You behaved strangely. If you want, you have 5 minutes to tell me what you felt, and that's it".

At present, a comprehensive set of all necessary investigative and procedural actions aimed at establishing all the circumstances of the above-mentioned incident is being carried out.

We remind you 

In Ukraine, a British serviceman—a Major, Paul Wilks—was killed in a traffic accident. The incident occurred on Saturday, September 12. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Road traffic accident
Telegram
Zhytomyr Oblast
Ukraine
Kyiv