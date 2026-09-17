16-year-old Viktoria, who was hospitalized after being struck by a car belonging to the deputy infrastructure minister in Zhytomyr region, had previously written to friends that she no longer wanted to live and was preparing to throw herself under a car. Ukrainian News reports this, according to UNN.

Details

The accident occurred on September 11 at 11:35 p.m. on the Kyiv–Chop highway, near the village of Vasylivka, Berezivka territorial community, Zhytomyr district. Ruslan Oliynyk, Ukraine’s Deputy Minister for Restoration, Infrastructure and Transport, driving an official "Volkswagen Multivan," struck a 16-year-old girl who was crossing the roadway outside a pedestrian crossing.

As a result of the accident, the girl sustained bodily injuries and was hospitalized in the intensive care unit of a Zhytomyr hospital. Investigators opened criminal proceedings and conducted a medical examination of Oliynyk for alcohol and medicinal substances. No traces of alcohol were found.

The Volkswagen’s driver and passenger were questioned; they stated that the girl suddenly ran onto the roadway, making it impossible to avoid hitting the pedestrian. In the passenger’s opinion, the girl deliberately ran toward the car, and he got the impression that she intended to commit suicide by throwing herself under the car.

The girl’s brother told investigators that before the accident, his sister’s friend sent him a voice message from her, which the girl had sent to her friend in the Telegram messenger the day before. She said that she could no longer live this way and intended to go and throw herself under a car because of problems in her relationship with her boyfriend.

The girl’s friend told law enforcement officers that the victim had left the class chat in the Telegram messenger, so she sent her a message asking why she had left the class group. In response, the victim sent her a voice message saying that she was going to throw herself under a car and did not want to live.

After this message, the friend continued sending messages to Viktoria in the Telegram messenger to calm her down, but she did not respond. According to the friend, she learned from village residents that family conflicts had taken place between the victim’s father and stepmother, allegedly because the father may have cheated on the stepmother. The victim herself had not told her friend about conflicts in the family.

Investigators found correspondence between the friends in the Telegram messenger from before the accident. In particular, at 11:09 p.m. on September 11, the friend received a voice message in Telegram with the following content: "I don't give a f***, Nastya, forgive me for everything bad I did to you, please, but I'm going now to throw myself under a car, I'm dying, and that's it, I won't live like this anymore….. "

Later, the victim wrote the following message to the phone of a close male friend: "I'll tell you this: these may possibly be the last words you'll hear from me, and in this life in general. Just admit to me, without anything, like, did you like me? You behaved strangely. If you want, you have 5 minutes to tell me what you felt, and that's it".

At present, a comprehensive set of all necessary investigative and procedural actions aimed at establishing all the circumstances of the above-mentioned incident is being carried out.

We remind you

In Ukraine, a British serviceman—a Major, Paul Wilks—was killed in a traffic accident. The incident occurred on Saturday, September 12.