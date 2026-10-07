$44.950.1150.640.16
ukenru
05:59 PM • 7480 views
Short trip optionsPhoto
05:45 PM • 6764 views
“Dnipro-Arena” put up for auction for the fourth time with a "discount"
05:13 PM • 11162 views
Emergency power outages introduced in a number of regions of Ukraine — are the schedules in effect?
Exclusive
04:15 PM • 19153 views
Firefighting aviation is more than just an aircraft: how XENA organizes international forest-firefighting operationsPhoto
Exclusive
03:25 PM • 21516 views
A dietitian explained the benefits of mackerel and how to eat it properly
03:22 PM • 14347 views
Power will be cut off from midnight until the end of the day: where and for how long restrictions will be in effect on October 8
03:16 PM • 11594 views
The three boys whom Russia killed in Pryluky were only one year old each, Zelenskyy says
02:18 PM • 14582 views
Hungary lifts veto on advancing Ukraine’s EU accession with the opening of new clusters – media
01:42 PM • 25360 views
Why are the “very expensive” lawyers of the doctors from Odrex accused of medical negligence missing court hearings?
01:34 PM • 14517 views
Ukraine’s international reserves fell to $47.1 billion over the month - what are the reasons
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+14°
0m/s
71%
751mm
Popular news
Wladimir Klitschko asks for an investigation into the possible disappearance of Hayden Panettiere’s jewelryOctober 7, 08:59 AM • 39487 views
A business owner's reputation under attack: where it may come from and how to defend yourself
Exclusive
October 7, 11:16 AM • 23212 views
Kagan and Soai have become Nobel laureates in Chemistry: what exactly they discovered, why it matters, and how the discovery will be applied in practiceOctober 7, 11:22 AM • 20761 views
F-1: Singapore Grand Prix — sprint history, race schedulePhotoVideoOctober 7, 12:25 PM • 28699 views
Three years after the Hamas attack: how October 7 changed Israel, Gaza and the entire Middle East12:51 PM • 19735 views
Publications
Short trip optionsPhoto05:59 PM • 7518 views
Firefighting aviation is more than just an aircraft: how XENA organizes international forest-firefighting operationsPhoto
Exclusive
04:15 PM • 19167 views
A dietitian explained the benefits of mackerel and how to eat it properly
Exclusive
03:25 PM • 21530 views
Why are the “very expensive” lawyers of the doctors from Odrex accused of medical negligence missing court hearings?01:42 PM • 25368 views
Three years after the Hamas attack: how October 7 changed Israel, Gaza and the entire Middle East12:51 PM • 19780 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vitali Klitschko
Igor Kolomoisky
Ursula von der Leyen
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Pryluky
Poland
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Betting on luxury and cutting costs - Porsche to restructure its business in preparation for an era of declining sales04:56 PM • 5746 views
Pope Leo is likely to discuss remarriage and gay Catholics at a meeting with bishops in the Vatican03:43 PM • 8224 views
Travis Barker showed a photo from the hospital but did not reveal the reason02:51 PM • 9688 views
WP: Trump wants a new Camp David — a presidential residence at his own golf club01:57 PM • 11985 views
A bet on tech millionaires and the first criticism — how people are reacting to Jaguar's electric car and its price01:07 PM • 13602 views
Actual
Social network
Heating
The Washington Post
Film
The Guardian

Emergency power outages introduced in a number of regions of Ukraine — are the schedules in effect?

Kyiv • UNN

 • 11177 views

Emergency power outages are in effect in a number of regions of Ukraine due to the aftermath of Russian shelling. The previously announced schedules are currently not in effect.

Emergency power outages introduced in a number of regions of Ukraine — are the schedules in effect?
PHOTO: PIXABAY

Emergency power outages have been introduced in certain regions of Ukraine due to the consequences of Russian shelling, UNN reports, citing Ukrenergo.

Due to the difficult situation in the power system caused by the consequences of Russian shelling, emergency power outages have been introduced in certain regions of Ukraine 

- the statement reads.

In some regions of Ukraine, scheduled power outages will be in effect on October 706.10.26, 19:34 • 10063 views

The company added that the blackout schedules previously published in the regions where emergency outages have been introduced are currently not in effect.

Energy workers are working to restore stable power supply as quickly as possible. Emergency outages will be cancelled once the situation in the power system stabilizes 

- Ukrenergo concluded.

We would like to add

As reported by DTEK, emergency outages have been introduced in Kyiv and the Kyiv region at Ukrenergo's request.

Power will be cut off from midnight until the end of the day: where and for how long restrictions will be in effect on October 807.10.26, 18:22 • 14360 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
Explosions
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Ukrenergo
Ukraine