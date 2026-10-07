Emergency power outages introduced in a number of regions of Ukraine — are the schedules in effect?
Kyiv • UNN
Emergency power outages are in effect in a number of regions of Ukraine due to the aftermath of Russian shelling. The previously announced schedules are currently not in effect.
Emergency power outages have been introduced in certain regions of Ukraine due to the consequences of Russian shelling, UNN reports, citing Ukrenergo.
Due to the difficult situation in the power system caused by the consequences of Russian shelling, emergency power outages have been introduced in certain regions of Ukraine
In some regions of Ukraine, scheduled power outages will be in effect on October 706.10.26, 19:34 • 10063 views
The company added that the blackout schedules previously published in the regions where emergency outages have been introduced are currently not in effect.
Energy workers are working to restore stable power supply as quickly as possible. Emergency outages will be cancelled once the situation in the power system stabilizes
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As reported by DTEK, emergency outages have been introduced in Kyiv and the Kyiv region at Ukrenergo's request.
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