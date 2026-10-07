Emergency power outages introduced in a number of regions of Ukraine — are the schedules in effect?

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Emergency power outages have been introduced in certain regions of Ukraine due to the consequences of Russian shelling, UNN reports, citing Ukrenergo.

Due to the difficult situation in the power system caused by the consequences of Russian shelling, emergency power outages have been introduced in certain regions of Ukraine - the statement reads.

In some regions of Ukraine, scheduled power outages will be in effect on October 7

The company added that the blackout schedules previously published in the regions where emergency outages have been introduced are currently not in effect.

Energy workers are working to restore stable power supply as quickly as possible. Emergency outages will be cancelled once the situation in the power system stabilizes - Ukrenergo concluded.

We would like to add

As reported by DTEK, emergency outages have been introduced in Kyiv and the Kyiv region at Ukrenergo's request.

Power will be cut off from midnight until the end of the day: where and for how long restrictions will be in effect on October 8