$44.950.1150.640.16
ukenru
03:25 PM • 38 views
A dietitian explained the benefits of mackerel and how to eat it properly
03:22 PM • 210 views
Power will be cut off from midnight until the end of the day: where and for how long restrictions will be in effect on October 8
03:16 PM • 746 views
The three boys whom Russia killed in Pryluky were only one year old each, Zelenskyy says
02:18 PM • 9390 views
Hungary lifts veto on advancing Ukraine’s EU accession with the opening of new clusters – media
01:42 PM • 16758 views
Why are the “very expensive” lawyers of the doctors from Odrex accused of medical negligence missing court hearings?
01:34 PM • 12221 views
Ukraine’s international reserves fell to $47.1 billion over the month - what are the reasons
Exclusive
12:25 PM • 23187 views
What to use to shoot down jet-powered drones: experts explain how Ukraine is adapting weapons to new threatsPhotoVideo
10:54 AM • 16845 views
The warmest day before the cold spell: temperatures of up to +26°C are expected in Ukraine on October 8Photo
10:00 AM • 23677 views
Could help in pharmaceuticals: the 2026 Nobel Prize in Chemistry was awarded for discoveries related to homochiralityPhoto
09:29 AM • 23461 views
For drones and missiles: Ukraine received another €1.2 billion from the EU
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+19°
0.9m/s
53%
753mm
Popular news
Saoirse Ronan responded to rumors about her husband playing the new James BondOctober 7, 07:09 AM • 34682 views
In Pryluky, a Russian missile strike on a high-rise apartment building claimed the lives of 5 people, with many injuredPhotoVideoOctober 7, 07:16 AM • 26669 views
Steven Spielberg will lead work on the new "Transformers" filmOctober 7, 08:16 AM • 31198 views
Wladimir Klitschko asks for an investigation into the possible disappearance of Hayden Panettiere’s jewelryOctober 7, 08:59 AM • 32585 views
A business owner's reputation under attack: where it may come from and how to defend yourself
Exclusive
11:16 AM • 19460 views
Publications
A dietitian explained the benefits of mackerel and how to eat it properly03:25 PM • 42 views
Why are the “very expensive” lawyers of the doctors from Odrex accused of medical negligence missing court hearings?01:42 PM • 16761 views
Three years after the Hamas attack: how October 7 changed Israel, Gaza and the entire Middle East12:51 PM • 13056 views
What to use to shoot down jet-powered drones: experts explain how Ukraine is adapting weapons to new threatsPhotoVideo
Exclusive
12:25 PM • 23187 views
F-1: Singapore Grand Prix — sprint history, race schedulePhotoVideo12:25 PM • 19375 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Sybiha
Musician
Bohdan Dolintse
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Pryluky
Chernihiv Oblast
Poland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Travis Barker showed a photo from the hospital but did not reveal the reason02:51 PM • 1172 views
WP: Trump wants a new Camp David — a presidential residence at his own golf club01:57 PM • 5426 views
A bet on tech millionaires and the first criticism — how people are reacting to Jaguar's electric car and its price01:07 PM • 9336 views
F-1: Singapore Grand Prix — sprint history, race schedulePhotoVideo12:25 PM • 19378 views
A Film Found in Britain May Turn Out to Be the First Sound Film in History11:50 AM • 11746 views
Actual
Film
The Washington Post
The Guardian
Social network
Series

Power will be cut off from midnight until the end of the day: where and for how long restrictions will be in effect on October 8

Kyiv • UNN

 • 202 views

On October 8, hourly power outages of 0.5–1.5 queues will be introduced in Ukraine. The restrictions are caused by Russian strikes on the energy infrastructure.

Power will be cut off from midnight until the end of the day: where and for how long restrictions will be in effect on October 8

In Ukraine on Thursday, October 8, hourly electricity outage schedules will be applied around the clock in some regions. UNN reports this, citing information from "Ukrenergo."

The restrictions are being introduced because of the consequences of Russian missile-and-drone attacks on energy infrastructure.

Details

According to the company, from 00:00 to 23:59, hourly outage schedules ranging from 0.5 to 1.5 queues will apply to all categories of consumers. Also, throughout the day, from 00:00 to 23:59, power limitation schedules will be applied to industry and businesses.

"Ukrenergo" emphasized that the need to introduce the restrictions is connected with the consequences of Russian missile-and-drone strikes on energy facilities. At the same time, the company warned that the situation in the power system may change because of new Russian shelling. Consumers are advised to follow updates from distribution system operators in their regions.

"Ukrenergo" also called on Ukrainians to consume electricity sparingly during the hours when power is available according to the schedule.

Reminder

The Center for Countering Disinformation under the National Security and Defense Council calls on Ukrainians not to jump to conclusions based on reports of possible electricity disruptions and fuel shortages.

Oleksandra Vasylenko

SocietyEconomy
Russian propaganda
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Electricity
National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
Ukrenergo
Ukraine