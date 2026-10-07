Power will be cut off from midnight until the end of the day: where and for how long restrictions will be in effect on October 8

In Ukraine on Thursday, October 8, hourly electricity outage schedules will be applied around the clock in some regions. UNN reports this, citing information from "Ukrenergo."

The restrictions are being introduced because of the consequences of Russian missile-and-drone attacks on energy infrastructure.

Details

According to the company, from 00:00 to 23:59, hourly outage schedules ranging from 0.5 to 1.5 queues will apply to all categories of consumers. Also, throughout the day, from 00:00 to 23:59, power limitation schedules will be applied to industry and businesses.

"Ukrenergo" emphasized that the need to introduce the restrictions is connected with the consequences of Russian missile-and-drone strikes on energy facilities. At the same time, the company warned that the situation in the power system may change because of new Russian shelling. Consumers are advised to follow updates from distribution system operators in their regions.

"Ukrenergo" also called on Ukrainians to consume electricity sparingly during the hours when power is available according to the schedule.

Reminder

The Center for Countering Disinformation under the National Security and Defense Council calls on Ukrainians not to jump to conclusions based on reports of possible electricity disruptions and fuel shortages.