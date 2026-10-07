EU has made progress on opening new negotiation clusters for Ukraine's accession - media

The European Union has taken an "important step" in the EU accession process for Ukraine and Moldova, reaching an agreement on October 7 to "signal" the opening of two clusters for them — 2 and 3, which is expected on October 13. This was reported by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty journalist Rikard Jozwiak on X, UNN writes.

Details

"EU ambassadors have taken an important step regarding EU enlargement for Ukraine and Moldova, as today they agreed to send letters signaling the opening of clusters 2 and 3," Jozwiak wrote.

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According to him, "if all goes well, the following will take place: on Monday, October 12: agreement on common positions; on Tuesday, October 13: the official opening of 2 clusters for Ukraine and Moldova."

The EU may open two more negotiating clusters for Ukraine on October 13 — journalist

Context

Under the EU accession methodology, the negotiating chapters are grouped into six thematic clusters: "Fundamentals of the Accession Process," "Internal Market," "Competitiveness and Inclusive Growth," "The Green Agenda and Sustainable Connectivity," "Resources, Agriculture and Cohesion," and "External Relations." In June 2026, the EU and Ukraine opened the first negotiating cluster.

Poland will not block the opening of negotiation clusters on Ukraine’s accession to the EU — Sikorski

Earlier, the EU also stated that the enlargement process was accelerating significantly. European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos called 2026 a record year for the European Union's enlargement policy on October 2 and stressed that the accession process remains based on candidate countries fulfilling the necessary criteria.

EU is preparing "road maps" for accession for Ukraine and three other countries — Politico