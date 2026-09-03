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Hungary opposes the expedited accession of any country to the EU — Péter Magyar

Kyiv • UNN

 • 186 views

Hungarian Prime Minister Péter Magyar said that Budapest does not support the expedited accession of any candidate country to the EU. The Union’s budget will be supported provided that it benefits Hungary.

Hungary opposes the expedited accession of any country to the EU — Péter Magyar

Hungarian Prime Minister Péter Magyar said that Budapest opposes an accelerated accession process for any candidate country to the European Union. Accordingly, this also applies to Ukraine. This is reported by the Serbian newspaper "Politika," according to UNN.

Details

According to the publication, Hungarian Prime Minister Péter Magyar said after a meeting with President of the European Council António Costa that Hungary does not support an accelerated accession process for any candidate country to the European Union.

I confirmed that Hungary does not support an accelerated accession process for any candidate country

- the prime minister said.

According to the publication, the EU enlargement process was one of the topics discussed during the Hungarian prime minister's meeting with the president of the European Council.

Péter Magyar also said that Hungary is ready to support the European Union's next seven-year budget only if the compromise serves the interests of Hungarian citizens and the country's economy.

The statement came ahead of negotiations between EU member states on the Union's financial priorities and the distribution of funds under the new multiannual budget frameworks.

It will be recalled

Hungarian Prime Minister Péter Magyar agreed to the opening of the first negotiating cluster for Ukraine after Kyiv decided to amend the national plan for the protection of minorities in a version agreed with EU member states.

Alla Kiosak

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