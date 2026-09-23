Drones are approaching gas stations: Kyiv is preparing a targeted alert system for filling stations

Illustrative photo

The capital's gas stations are planning to connect to an additional alert system for approaching enemy drones, which will allow gas stations to operate during part of an air raid alert and stop serving visitors only if an aerial target is directly approaching. This was stated by Kateryna Pop, a spokesperson for the Kyiv City Military Administration, on the air of Den.LIVE, reports UNN.

Details

According to Pop, gas stations in the capital are already subject to security protocols established by decisions of the Kyiv Defense Council. However, a separate alert system for the movement of enemy aerial targets is also being developed for them.

"Gas stations are subject to the protocols developed through the Defense Council's decisions on security levels, and an additional alert system for the approach of enemy targets to gas stations will be developed so that they can operate until an enemy target begins moving in their direction, and during that period finish accepting visitors and shut down the gas station," the KCSA spokesperson said.

The spokesperson clarified that this concerns a more targeted response system under which gas stations would not necessarily have to cease operations for the entire period of a prolonged drone threat. If an aerial target is detected moving directly toward a specific facility, staff will be able to finish serving customers in advance and switch to a safe operating mode.

However, funding for the engineering protection of the gas station complexes themselves will be the responsibility of the private owners of the networks. This includes, in particular, installing protective structures and shelters intended to reduce risks to employees and visitors in the event of a strike.

What preceded this

The new system is part of broader measures to protect fuel infrastructure following a series of Russian attacks on gas stations in Kyiv.

At the beginning of September, the capital introduced a differentiated alert system for aerial threats. It provides for different modes depending on the type of danger. The yellow level is used, in particular, during a drone threat, while the red level applies in the event of a missile, combined, or larger-scale attack. Such protocols are intended to allow businesses to continue operating during a less critical level of danger, provided they comply with the established safety requirements and have access to shelters.

Separately, on September 12, the government held an urgent meeting with fuel market operators following an increase in the number of Russian strikes on gas station complexes in the capital and along international highways. At the time, officials reported that they were testing a software solution intended to show the direction of enemy drones' movement and automatically warn gas stations of their approach. After testing at gas station complexes, a similar mechanism may also be applied to other types of businesses.

In addition, strengthening the physical protection of gas stations was discussed, including the installation of additional protective structures for above-ground infrastructure and the construction of shelters.

Similar measures began to be implemented earlier in the Kyiv region. On September 15, the Kyiv Regional Defense Council decided to provide gas station complexes with access to a special digital aerial-awareness system. It allows responsible gas station employees to receive real-time information about the movement of aerial targets and make decisions regarding the temporary suspension of operations.

Series of attacks on gas stations

The strengthening of security measures is taking place against the backdrop of a series of Russian attacks on the capital's gas station infrastructure.

On September 10, a Russian drone struck a gas station in Kyiv's Holosiivskyi district. People were injured in the attack. The Ukrnafta company reported at the time that the station was not operating when it was struck, and that staff and visitors had left the premises after the alert was announced.

On September 11, strikes on gas stations were recorded in the capital's Dniprovskyi and Obolonskyi districts, and on September 15, drones again attacked gas stations in the Darnytskyi and Holosiivskyi districts.

On September 23, strikes on two gas stations were recorded again in Kyiv. One of the UAVs hit a gas station in the Holosiivskyi district, while a fire broke out on the roof of another gas station in the Darnytskyi district.

Ukrnafta said that the strike on September 23 was already the sixth attack on the company's infrastructure in Kyiv over the past few weeks. According to the company, the personnel were in a shelter during the attack, so no one was injured at the affected facility.

Against the backdrop of regular attacks, fuel market operators have also begun installing mobile concrete shelters and gabions at gas stations. Previously, this practice was more common in frontline regions, but now protective structures are increasingly appearing in the capital as well.

According to Kateryna Pop, around 300 gas stations operate in Kyiv, with another approximately 600 in the Kyiv region. The Kyiv City Military Administration emphasizes that Russia has already used the tactic of striking fuel and transport infrastructure in frontline regions.

At the same time, the exact timeline for the full launch of an additional alert system for the capital's gas stations, the list of networks that will be connected to it, and the technical mechanism for transmitting warnings have not yet been publicly specified.