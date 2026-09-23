Japanese Prime Minister Takaichi promised to continue supporting Ukraine at her first meeting with Zelenskyy

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi held her first meeting with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and assured him that Tokyo would continue supporting Ukraine and maintaining sanctions against Russia. The talks took place on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York, Bloomberg reports, writes UNN.

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Japan supports Ukraine. This policy will not change. We will continue working with the international community to support Ukraine and maintain sanctions against Russia – Takaichi said before the closed-door part of the talks.

Zelenskyy thanked the Japanese prime minister for her support and emphasized Ukraine's interest in Japanese businesses participating in the country's reconstruction.

Ukraine expects further cooperation with Japan

We are truly very grateful to you personally, and grateful to Japan. We will be very happy to see your businesses involved in building Ukraine – Zelenskyy said.

Earlier, the President of Ukraine spoke about the possibility of expanding cooperation with Japan, particularly in the areas of drones and air defense.

Japan has supported Ukraine since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion, but due to its own legal restrictions, it does not supply lethal weapons. Tokyo has provided Ukraine with non-lethal military equipment and generators and has joined planning for postwar reconstruction.

Meeting with Zelenskyy and a reception for leaders who have arrived for the UN session — Trump has a busy diplomatic day ahead of him today