Trump wants to rename artificial intelligence as "superintelligence"

US President Donald Trump said he would "officially" change the name of "artificial intelligence," as, in his opinion, the current name creates the impression that the technology is "fake," UNN reports, citing AP.

"Using the word 'artificial' makes intelligence fake, gives it a fake sound, when in fact it is not fake. In fact, it is amazing," Trump told other world leaders at the UN.

Trump stated that there is a "sick conspiracy" against AI and data centers

It is not yet known whether an official order for such a change has been issued, but it would likely mean renaming the "AI Force," whose creation Trump announced this weekend, as the "SI Force."

The president said at the UN that from now on, US government documents "will be changed to use the much more accurate term 'super' instead of 'artificial.' So, this is superintelligence."

Trump said that concerns about AI are being stoked by "negative forces"