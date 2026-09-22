Trump wants to rename artificial intelligence as "superintelligence"

$44.710.0351.370.17
ukenru
02:58 PM • 9750 views
The EU extended sanctions against the Russian Federation but removed oligarchs Usmanov and Fridman from the list — media
Exclusive
01:02 PM • 16434 views
This rain is here to stay — forecasters have issued a three-day forecast and warned of cool nights
12:20 PM • 26802 views
How to use a seized account during martial law
11:11 AM • 20406 views
Ukraine has secured $841 million from the World Bank for pension payments
Exclusive
September 22, 10:20 AM • 36686 views
From dependence to domestic production: why Ukraine needs its own jet engines for missiles and drones
September 22, 09:47 AM • 23259 views
"Effectively makes restoration impossible" — Russia attacked a Naftogaz facility with ballistic missiles
September 22, 09:10 AM • 19548 views
Up to 11 hours delayed: which trains are running furthest behind schedule
September 22, 08:27 AM • 15999 views
Defense Forces strike two Russian oil refineries — General Staff reveals consequences
September 22, 05:01 AM • 27983 views
Zelenskyy and Trump’s meeting in New York will begin at 20:15 Kyiv time: what they will discuss
September 22, 04:58 AM • 25620 views
Newly elected deputies of the State Duma of the Russian Federation are reportedly calling for Russian troops to be withdrawn from the Lyman direction – “ATESH”
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+12°
2m/s
75%
746mm
Popular news
Princess Diana’s brother’s new book has sparked a war of words with King CharlesVideoSeptember 22, 06:39 AM • 36117 views
Budget millions for Odrex: the clinic involved in 10 criminal proceedings received UAH 111 million from the NHSU in 2025PhotoSeptember 22, 10:08 AM • 31246 views
Converse removed an advertisement after criticism over associations with Ku Klux Klan symbolismSeptember 22, 10:27 AM • 25042 views
Sybiha made a statement regarding Magyar's remarks, mentioning "Orbanism" - Budapest responded with a comparison to rural football12:05 PM • 10433 views
Border Crossing Stamp: Do Ukrainians Need It and What to Do If It Is Missing01:06 PM • 14376 views
Publications
Europe will strengthen its aviation capacity to combat wildfires — Ursula von der Leyen01:46 PM • 9516 views
Border Crossing Stamp: Do Ukrainians Need It and What to Do If It Is Missing01:06 PM • 14388 views
How to use a seized account during martial law12:20 PM • 26809 views
From dependence to domestic production: why Ukraine needs its own jet engines for missiles and drones
Exclusive
September 22, 10:20 AM • 36693 views
Budget millions for Odrex: the clinic involved in 10 criminal proceedings received UAH 111 million from the NHSU in 2025PhotoSeptember 22, 10:08 AM • 31263 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
Ursula von der Leyen
Xi Jinping
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
France
New York City
Iran
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The death of Cindy Crawford’s son is being investigated as a suspected overdoseVideo02:01 PM • 6786 views
Converse removed an advertisement after criticism over associations with Ku Klux Klan symbolismSeptember 22, 10:27 AM • 25057 views
Princess Diana’s brother’s new book has sparked a war of words with King CharlesVideoSeptember 22, 06:39 AM • 36130 views
After months of disputes, Paramount and Warner Bros.’ $110 billion merger has finally made progressSeptember 22, 01:07 AM • 26991 views
Charlize Theron revealed what advice she would give herself at the beginning of her Hollywood career and spoke about a personal family tragedySeptember 22, 12:06 AM • 28076 views
Actual
Technology
Fox News
Financial Times
Diia (service)
Forbes

Trump wants to rename artificial intelligence as "superintelligence"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 300 views

Donald Trump stated at the UN that the United States would replace the term "artificial intelligence" with "superintelligence." There is no official order yet.

Trump wants to rename artificial intelligence as "superintelligence"

US President Donald Trump said he would "officially" change the name of "artificial intelligence," as, in his opinion, the current name creates the impression that the technology is "fake," UNN reports, citing AP.

"Using the word 'artificial' makes intelligence fake, gives it a fake sound, when in fact it is not fake. In fact, it is amazing," Trump told other world leaders at the UN.

Trump stated that there is a "sick conspiracy" against AI and data centers14.09.26, 17:33 • 6324 views

It is not yet known whether an official order for such a change has been issued, but it would likely mean renaming the "AI Force," whose creation Trump announced this weekend, as the "SI Force."

The president said at the UN that from now on, US government documents "will be changed to use the much more accurate term 'super' instead of 'artificial.' So, this is superintelligence."

Trump said that concerns about AI are being stoked by "negative forces"13.09.26, 18:01 • 4959 views

Antonina Tumanova

News of the WorldTechnologies
AI (artificial intelligence)
United Nations
Donald Trump
United States