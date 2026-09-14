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Trump stated that there is a "sick conspiracy" against AI and data centers

Kyiv • UNN

 • 314 views

Donald Trump stated that the United States has the authority to regulate AI companies and hold them accountable. He called the criticism beneficial to China.

Trump stated that there is a "sick conspiracy" against AI and data centers

On Monday, U.S. President Donald Trump said that the United States already has the necessary oversight mechanisms to regulate the activities of companies in the artificial intelligence sector and hold them accountable, UNN reports, citing Reuters.

The publication notes that with his statement, Trump was apparently attempting to downplay concerns about the possible misuse of artificial intelligence expressed by industry leaders over the weekend.

"The only control or "guardrails" that AI needs is a strong and smart (high IQ!) president, and the United States has one — and in abundance!" Trump wrote on the Truth Social platform, adding that doubts about the development of artificial intelligence benefit China.

"We already have tremendous authority — both in criminal prosecution and regulation — over these companies! There is a sick conspiracy against artificial intelligence and data centers, and the only one who is happy about it is China," Trump concluded.

Trump said that concerns about AI are being stoked by "negative forces"13.09.26, 18:01 • 4450 views

Antonina Tumanova

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