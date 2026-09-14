Russia’s Krasnodar Krai was subjected to a massive drone attack — media
Kyiv • UNN
On the night of September 14, a series of explosions rang out in Russia’s Krasnodar Krai during a massive UAV attack. The day before, Ukraine’s Main Intelligence Directorate confirmed that an oil refinery in the region had been hit.
Krasnodar Krai (Russian Federation) came under a massive drone attack overnight on Monday, September 14. This was reported by UNN , citing local public channels.
Details
It is reported that explosions are continuing throughout Krasnodar Krai.
A massive UAV attack is ongoing in Krasnodar Krai
To recap
The day before, the confirmed the destruction of the Slavyansk-EKO oil refinery in Krasnodar Krai, Russian Federation.
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