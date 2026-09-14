Russia’s Krasnodar Krai was subjected to a massive drone attack — media

Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland will demand the right to hold independence referendums - The Telegraph

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Rain and fog will linger — forecasters say when the weather will clear up in Ukraine

Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against Yuliia Mendel: what restrictions will apply to the former spokesperson

Leaders of three regions of the United Kingdom will discuss possible secession from the country: date announced — The Telegraph

Defense Forces struck the launch sites of UAVs and the radars of Russian troops

Elections in Sweden could bring the far right into government - Reuters

Democrats are preparing large-scale investigations into Trump in the event of an election victory — WP

“Putin must understand that this war is stupid”: Boris Johnson said that Ukraine must continue putting pressure on the Russian Federation

Astrological forecast for the week of September 14–20: great ambitions, strong passions, and tests of power