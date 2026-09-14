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Russia’s Krasnodar Krai was subjected to a massive drone attack — media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 200 views

On the night of September 14, a series of explosions rang out in Russia’s Krasnodar Krai during a massive UAV attack. The day before, Ukraine’s Main Intelligence Directorate confirmed that an oil refinery in the region had been hit.

Russia’s Krasnodar Krai was subjected to a massive drone attack — media

Krasnodar Krai (Russian Federation) came under a massive drone attack overnight on Monday, September 14. This was reported by UNN , citing local public channels.

Details

It is reported that explosions are continuing throughout Krasnodar Krai.

A massive UAV attack is ongoing in Krasnodar Krai

- one of the posts says.

To recap

The day before, the confirmed the destruction of the Slavyansk-EKO oil refinery in Krasnodar Krai, Russian Federation.

Ukraine's Defense Forces struck the Afipsky Oil Refinery in Russia's Krasnodar Krai - Fire Point25.08.26, 09:01 • 20540 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

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Explosions
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine