Elections in Sweden could bring the far right into government - Reuters

Parliamentary elections are being held in Sweden on September 13, the results of which could change the balance of power in the country. The governing right-wing bloc led by Ulf Kristersson is competing against Magdalena Andersson’s center-left opposition, while a victory for the right could bring the far-right "Sweden Democrats" into government for the first time. Reported by Reuters, as UNN reports.

Details

On Sunday, Swedes voted in a tense election that could either bring a far-right party into government for the first time or return the country to the liberalism for which it has long been known. Several opinion polls published this week showed Sweden’s center-left opposition with a slight lead over the governing right-wing bloc ahead of the September 13 parliamentary election. But Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, who had trailed in opinion polls throughout his four years in office, has been catching up in the final weeks of the campaign, while his rival Magdalena Andersson and her Social Democrats have been losing ground - the publication writes.

Kristersson said that, if the right-wing bloc wins, he is ready to include the "Sweden Democrats" in the government.

We can unite parties, voters and issues for joint action. That is why we are succeeding - the official said.

At the same time, government critics believe that its policies restrict civil liberties and increase demands on immigrants to comply with Swedish cultural norms. This also includes incentives and punishments aimed at changing migrants’ behavior.

We have become a harsher society, a quieter society, but also a poorer society, because our growth is well below our potential, and households are seeing their wages buy less and less - Magdalena Andersson said, adding that bringing people together had made Sweden strong.

According to the publication, supporters of the right-wing bloc, for their part, say that its policies have helped reduce immigration and curb gang violence. They view a possible victory as confirmation of support for this course.

It should be recalled

Sweden’s opposition bloc has 50.6% support compared with 46.9% for the coalition, with the gap narrowing to 3.7 percentage points. The rise in support for the Christian Democrats to 7.5% contributed to this.