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Russia is once again threatening massive strikes on Kyiv and urging foreigners to leave

Kyiv • UNN

 • 862 views

The Russian Foreign Ministry announced further strikes on Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities. Foreigners and diplomats were urged to leave the capital.

Russia is once again threatening massive strikes on Kyiv and urging foreigners to leave

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation recommended that foreign citizens and diplomats staying in Kyiv leave the Ukrainian capital and not come to Ukraine at all. This is stated in a declaration by the foreign-policy agency of the aggressor country, reports UNN.

Details

The Russian Foreign Ministry said that the Russian army would continue striking facilities in Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities that Moscow describes as military targets.

"The Russian side urged foreign citizens and diplomats staying in Kyiv in advance to leave the city and refrain from visiting Ukraine, and urged the country's residents not to approach military and administrative infrastructure facilities," the statement said.

The Russian side recalled that a similar warning had already been issued on May 25, 2026. According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, the relevant warnings were also conveyed to foreign partners in diplomatic notes.

The Russian Foreign Ministry also noted that the United States, the United Kingdom, EU countries, Norway, and Switzerland had previously advised their citizens to refrain from traveling to Ukraine.

"We note that not everyone heeded these warnings and are knowingly exposing their lives to mortal danger. Many embassies are operating in Kyiv, and foreign officials are visiting Ukraine," the ministry added.

The Russian Foreign Ministry also stated that responsibility for the possible consequences of staying in Ukraine would allegedly lie with those who ignore this warning.

Recall

Earlier, The Guardian, citing senior diplomats, reported that the embassies could relocate to Lviv or eastern Poland if Russia began deliberately attacking foreign missions in Kyiv.

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry said it had not received any information about the relocation of foreign diplomatic missions. The Guardian wrote about a possible evacuation to Lviv or Poland.

Olga Rozgon

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