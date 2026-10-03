Up to 80 punctures and mobility after triggering a mine — how the Ukrainian military quad bike was further reinforced

Photo: GROUND FORCE

The Ukrainian military all-terrain vehicle ATC NORD 1000 has received an updated special configuration developed with consideration for experience gained from its use at the front. The vehicle has been reinforced to remain operational after sustaining damage, protected from below, and adapted for evacuation and logistical tasks, Defense Express reports, according to UNN.

Details

One of the main features is the wheel survivability system. The ATC NORD 1000 is equipped with steel rims, 10-ply tires, and a system that allows it to continue moving even after losing tire pressure.

Photo: GROUND FORCE

According to tests conducted by the manufacturer GROUND FORCE, the wheel can withstand up to 70–80 punctures by metal objects and an impact equivalent to the detonation of an antipersonnel mine containing 50 g of TNT equivalent.

Protected against mines and fiber-optic cables

Steel protection made of Hardox 500 has been installed under the floor, engine, variator, and in the crew footwell area. According to the manufacturer, it was tested with charges of up to 200 g of TNT equivalent.

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The all-terrain vehicle has also received a protective bar with a mesh screen against fiber-optic cables, branches, and stones; a reinforced system for transporting cargo and evacuating the wounded; as well as a “Night” mode that switches off the exterior lighting, brake lights, and instrument illumination with a single button.

The ATC NORD 1000 is equipped with a 976 cm³ engine producing 92 hp, has 310 mm of ground clearance, and a winch with a pulling capacity of 1,500 kg. The stated cost of the version with 10-ply tires and their special filler is UAH 415,000.

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