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A 60-kilometer traffic jam of tankers and vessels has formed in the Gulf of Finland — media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 384 views

Sixty-five tankers and 85 cargo vessels are stuck near the entrance to the Gulf of Finland. The traffic jam may have been caused by the rerouting of Russian exports from the Black Sea.

A 60-kilometer traffic jam of tankers and vessels has formed in the Gulf of Finland — media

Tankers and cargo ships are stuck in a 60-kilometer traffic jam in the Gulf of Finland. According to The Insider, the difficulties arose after Russia redirected part of its exports to bypass the Black Sea, reports UNN.

Details

The anomaly was first noticed by OSINT researcher Russian Forces Spotter. As of September 30, about 150 vessels—65 tankers and 85 cargo ships—were waiting to head west toward Russian ports.

The largest traffic jam formed at the entrance to the gulf. It stretched for almost 60 km. The vessels gathered approximately 120 km from the port of Ust-Luga. There are currently 43 vessels in it. At least six of them can be classified as part of the "shadow fleet."

Turkey and the UN are preparing new talks on a ceasefire in the Black Sea — media01.10.26, 21:52 • 24871 view

The publication notes that the traffic jam began building up in September this year. During September, there could have been an average of 30–40 tankers and cargo ships in it per day. On summer maps, no more than a dozen vessels can be counted in this area.

The logistics problems may have arisen because Russia is redirecting part of its cargo flow northward from the Black Sea. There, vessels linked to Russia became targets of regular Ukrainian drone attacks during the summer, the publication adds.

Antonina Tumanova

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