Halle Berry's ex-husband accused the actress of abusing their 12-year-old son

Halle Berry’s ex-husband Olivier Martinez accused the actress of physically abusing their 12-year-old son, Maceo. He claims that during one incident she grabbed the boy by the neck and choked him, after which he went to court seeking sole custody of the child. Daily Mirror reports this, UNN writes.

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In the documents, Martinez claims that Halle attacked their son, wrapped her hands around his neck and began choking him. According to him, Maceo called him and said that Halle had physically abused him. He also claims that this was not an isolated incident and that similar things had happened before.

Martinez also alleges that Halle threatened to have him deported to France. He is now seeking sole custody of their son, Maceo, citing allegations of physical and emotional abuse.

In the court documents, Olivier claims that Halle caused her son "emotional and psychological distress through physical abuse."

The documents also state: "Although the September 26, 2026 incident, during which the petitioner choked our son, is the most recent instance of abuse, I allege that there have been other instances of abuse over the past several years.

Halle is now prohibited from coming within 100 yards (approximately 91 meters) of Olivier under a temporary court order. According to TMZ, she may also see her son only during court-appointed visits—twice a week and every weekend—until the hearing on October 16.

The statement also says that Halle must not be under the influence of alcohol or other substances and must undergo sobriety testing before, during and after visits with Maceo.

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