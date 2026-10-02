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Kyiv continues to be attacked by Russians: there is one dead and injured people, traffic on the bridges has been restricted

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5664 views

In Kyiv's Darnytskyi district, a Russian strike damaged a high-rise building: one person was killed and two were injured. Traffic on the bridges has been partially restricted.

Kyiv continues to be attacked by Russians: there is one dead and injured people, traffic on the bridges has been restricted

The Russian attack in Kyiv on the morning of October 2 claimed one life, and two more people were injured. Following previous strikes, including on the Southern Bridge, the operation of bridges between the right and left banks in the capital has been changed. UNN reports this, citing data from Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko and the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

Kyiv: 1 person killed and at least 2 injured as a result of the Russian attack

- the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported.

Where the strike occurred

In Kyiv’s Darnytskyi district, according to the State Emergency Service, a 25-story residential building was hit. A fire broke out on the 24th and 25th floors and was extinguished over an area of 120 sq. m. The area of destruction is approximately 40 sq. m.

"Rescuers evacuated two injured people from the building and handed them over to medics. During the firefighting operation, the body of a deceased person was found. Another six people were evacuated," the statement said.

The dismantling and dousing of the structures is ongoing, the State Emergency Service added.

How the bridges in Kyiv are operating

Mayor Klitschko provided information on traffic across the capital’s bridges, according to information from law enforcement authorities:

  • The Southern Bridge is completely closed to traffic in both directions;
    • Traffic in one lane across the Metro Bridge from the left bank to the right bank has been partially restricted;
      • Traffic across Paton Bridge from the right bank to the left bank is completely restricted.

        The enemy has struck the Southern Bridge in Kyiv again02.10.26, 06:07 • 17161 view

        Local Telegram channels and media outlets report that traffic jams are being observed in Kyiv amid restrictions on bridge traffic.

        How the commuter train is operating

        "Kyiv City Express is running between Kyiv’s banks along its full route and schedule. Despite the enemy attack on the capital, we continue to operate," the Kyiv Circular Railway’s Ukrzaliznytsia social media page reported.

        Julia Shramko

        War in UkraineKyiv
        Explosions
        Evacuation
        Fires
        Southern Bridge (Kyiv)
        War in Ukraine
        Metro Bridge (Kyiv)
        Ukrainian Railways
        State Emergency Service of Ukraine
        Vitali Klitschko
        Kyiv