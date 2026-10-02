The occupiers in the Kherson region have admitted a shortage of water tankers - CNS

$44.680.1850.720.21
ukenru
10:52 PM • 826 views
Ukraine has prepared a list of more than 20 Russian oligarchs for EU sanctions — Sybiha
08:32 PM • 9528 views
Russians attacked Kharkiv with drones: an administrative building and a store were damaged
07:02 PM • 16446 views
The enemy has struck the Southern Bridge in Kyiv again; there has been a hit.Video
06:52 PM • 14589 views
Turkey and the UN are preparing new talks on a ceasefire in the Black Sea — media
06:27 PM • 14258 views
Strike 100 meters from a nuclear reactor: Ukraine called on the IAEA to respond to the Russian attack
06:10 PM • 14641 views
Anait Khoperia will head the Center for Countering Disinformation
October 1, 04:10 PM • 19508 views
Ukraine uses FP-7 ballistic missile for the first time — Zelenskyy (video)Video
October 1, 02:54 PM • 32612 views
International Coffee Day: the history of the holiday, the origin of the beverage, and the arrival of coffee in Ukraine
October 1, 02:32 PM • 18259 views
MiG-29 pilot Marat Mambetov from the "Ghost of Kyiv" brigade was killed in combat
October 1, 12:45 PM • 20978 views
The Murder of Iryna Farion: Zinchenko Sentenced
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+9°
1.5m/s
73%
759mm
Popular news
The execution of Christa Pike in the United States “did not take place”; the woman is in hospital after two lethal injectionsOctober 1, 02:06 PM • 5422 views
Nicolas Cage called the Marvel Cinematic Universe "glamorized wrestling"October 1, 02:22 PM • 23789 views
The Germany national team coach is outraged by claims that his team is "not white enough"October 1, 02:45 PM • 23683 views
Karl Lagerfeld's beloved cat was left without his inheritance — who will share the millionsOctober 1, 03:10 PM • 23072 views
In celebration of selling 50 million copies, the Metro 2033 and Last Light series will receive a major updatePhotoOctober 1, 04:41 PM • 15545 views
Publications
International Coffee Day: the history of the holiday, the origin of the beverage, and the arrival of coffee in UkraineOctober 1, 02:54 PM • 32612 views
Education underground in 2026: how many shelters have been funded and safe schools built
Exclusive
October 1, 12:29 PM • 37764 views
Ukraine continues to strike Russia: what has changed in the deep-strike campaign in SeptemberPhoto
Exclusive
October 1, 10:30 AM • 45716 views
On this day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated Lyman from the Russian occupiersVideoOctober 1, 04:00 AM • 68037 views
In Ukraine, 5 response levels have been developed for schools in the event of power and heating outages — how educational institutions will operateSeptember 30, 05:01 PM • 62053 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Vitali Klitschko
Ursula von der Leyen
Andriy Sybiha
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
France
Turkey
Advertisement
UNN Lite
In celebration of selling 50 million copies, the Metro 2033 and Last Light series will receive a major updatePhotoOctober 1, 04:41 PM • 15646 views
Karl Lagerfeld's beloved cat was left without his inheritance — who will share the millionsOctober 1, 03:10 PM • 23173 views
The Germany national team coach is outraged by claims that his team is "not white enough"October 1, 02:45 PM • 23782 views
Nicolas Cage called the Marvel Cinematic Universe "glamorized wrestling"October 1, 02:22 PM • 23889 views
Europe assesses the ranking of the strongest passports - where does Ukraine stand?September 30, 02:02 PM • 69155 views
Actual
Social network
The Guardian
Shahed-136
Fox News
Heating

The occupiers in the Kherson region have admitted a shortage of water tankers - CNS

Kyiv • UNN

 • 554 views

The occupation administration of the Kherson region does not have enough water tankers during power outages. Some of the tankers require repairs.

The occupiers in the Kherson region have admitted a shortage of water tankers - CNS

The occupation administration of Kherson region itself acknowledges a shortage of water tanker trucks for water deliveries. The Special Operations Forces’ National Resistance Center of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (NRC) reports this, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the problem becomes particularly acute during prolonged power outages, when populated areas are left without a centralized water supply. Thus, instead of systematically repairing the infrastructure, the occupiers are forced to address the problem with water tankers.

At the same time, a question arises: where is the occupation administration directing budget funds if there are not even enough resources to deal with unforeseen problems with the water supply? Either the necessary expenses were not provided for at all, or the allocated resources are not reaching the people. According to the NRC, some of the available water tankers require major repairs and replacement of their tanks

- the article says.

It is indicated that residents of remote villages and people with limited mobility suffer the most from this.

"Even when water is delivered, there is not enough for everyone, and the quality of the water may not meet drinking-water standards. As a result, people who have no other source are forced to use non-potable water for household needs and, in some cases, even for drinking. The occupation authorities once again demonstrate that money can be found for propaganda and showcase projects, but not for the basic needs of the population," the NRC concludes.

To remind you

According to the NRC, Russia is failing to cope with the water crisis in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. The occupation administration is unable to repair the water-supply systems in time, putting people at risk of being left without a stable water supply as early as winter.

Occupiers in the Kherson region are not repairing infrastructure but are giving advice on how to survive without water and electricity — the National Resistance Center08.08.26, 05:01 • 15331 view

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyWar in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Kherson Oblast