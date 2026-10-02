The occupation administration of Kherson region itself acknowledges a shortage of water tanker trucks for water deliveries. The Special Operations Forces’ National Resistance Center of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (NRC) reports this, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the problem becomes particularly acute during prolonged power outages, when populated areas are left without a centralized water supply. Thus, instead of systematically repairing the infrastructure, the occupiers are forced to address the problem with water tankers.

At the same time, a question arises: where is the occupation administration directing budget funds if there are not even enough resources to deal with unforeseen problems with the water supply? Either the necessary expenses were not provided for at all, or the allocated resources are not reaching the people. According to the NRC, some of the available water tankers require major repairs and replacement of their tanks - the article says.

It is indicated that residents of remote villages and people with limited mobility suffer the most from this.

"Even when water is delivered, there is not enough for everyone, and the quality of the water may not meet drinking-water standards. As a result, people who have no other source are forced to use non-potable water for household needs and, in some cases, even for drinking. The occupation authorities once again demonstrate that money can be found for propaganda and showcase projects, but not for the basic needs of the population," the NRC concludes.

To remind you

According to the NRC, Russia is failing to cope with the water crisis in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. The occupation administration is unable to repair the water-supply systems in time, putting people at risk of being left without a stable water supply as early as winter.

Occupiers in the Kherson region are not repairing infrastructure but are giving advice on how to survive without water and electricity — the National Resistance Center