Strike 100 meters from a nuclear reactor: Ukraine called on the IAEA to respond to the Russian attack

Photo: EPA-EFE/MAX BRUCKER

Following the Russian attack near a nuclear reactor, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine called for stronger sanctions against "Rosatom." UNN reports this with reference to a statement by the Foreign Ministry.

The relevant ministry condemned the Russian strike on the territory of the Institute for Nuclear Research of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine in Kyiv. It called the attack an act of nuclear terrorism and urged the IAEA to respond to it.

Details

On September 30, a Russian attack drone struck the territory of the Institute for Nuclear Research of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine in Kyiv. The site of the strike is located approximately 100 meters from a research nuclear reactor. The Foreign Ministry noted that in recent days, Russian attacks had hit several important facilities of Ukraine’s nuclear industry and scientific sector at once. In particular, buildings used by the National Nuclear Energy Generating Company "Energoatom" came under attack.

Also, on September 28, a Russian drone struck the building of the Presidium of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine. According to the Foreign Ministry, it sustained significant damage, and two people were killed.

The ministry believes these attacks are a continuation of Russia’s targeted strikes against Ukrainian nuclear science.

The Foreign Ministry also recalled that back in 2022, Russian forces repeatedly shelled the National Science Center "Kharkiv Institute of Physics and Technology." At that time, the infrastructure of the "Neutron Source" nuclear installation was damaged. The ministry called on the IAEA Director General to clearly condemn the new attack and demand that Russia stop striking Ukrainian nuclear and scientific facilities.

In addition, the ministry called on partners to strengthen sanctions against Russia’s nuclear sector, particularly against "Rosatom," and to limit cooperation with Russian scientific institutions. This includes, in particular, their participation in international research programs and access to funding.

Separately, ministry representatives emphasized that Ukraine needs additional means to protect facilities that remain under threat of Russian attacks. Partners were urged to speed up the delivery of air defense systems, missiles for them, and means of intercepting attack drones.

"Defense measures and sanctions decisions must deprive Russia of the ability to continue its nuclear terror and force it to answer for these attacks," the Foreign Ministry emphasized.

Russian drone struck the Institute for Nuclear Research in Kyiv; reactor was not damaged, regulator says