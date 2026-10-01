Russian drone struck the Institute for Nuclear Research in Kyiv; reactor was not damaged, regulator says

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A Russian drone struck the grounds of the Institute for Nuclear Research in Kyiv on September 30. The reactor was not damaged. The State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate of Ukraine reported this on October 1, UNN writes.

According to the Institute for Nuclear Research of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine, on September 30, 2026, at 18:18 (Kyiv time), a Russian UAV struck the grounds of the Institute for Nuclear Research, where the Kyiv Research Reactor (VVR-M) is located - the SNRIU reported.

The fire that broke out as a result of the attack was promptly extinguished, it is noted. There were no casualties. An investigation and assessment of the damage are ongoing.

The reactor itself and the safety-important systems were not damaged. No changes in the radiation background were recorded; its levels remain within the natural background range (0.16–0.20 μSv/h) and have not changed - the regulator noted.

"To reduce radiation risks, since February 2022 the reactor has been shut down, with the core fully unloaded. Its operation is limited to scheduled maintenance of safety-important systems," the SNRIU stated.

What is the Institute for Nuclear Research

The Institute for Nuclear Research of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine is a leading research institution in the fields of nuclear physics, nuclear energy and radioecology. The VVR-M reactor is used as a neutron source for fundamental and applied research in nuclear physics.

"The UAV strike on the grounds of the Institute for Nuclear Research is an attack on a peaceful nuclear facility that performs exclusively scientific and research functions, and is yet another cynical disregard by Russia for the internationally recognized principles and standards of nuclear and radiation safety, as well as a war crime," the SNRIU emphasized.

As a result of the strike on the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine, former NSDC Secretary Horbulin was injured, and his assistant was killed