Europe assesses the ranking of the strongest passports - where does Ukraine stand?

Ukraine ranked 52nd in the ranking of the world's strongest passports and 37th in Europe, according to Passport Reports, UNN reports.

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In the latest ranking, two European countries are among the top five leaders, after the UAE and Singapore, which rank first and second, respectively, while Malaysia ranks fourth.

The top five countries in the world's passport ranking are as follows:

UAE. Singapore. Malaysia. Spain. Luxembourg.

Among European countries, the top five strongest passports are:

Spain. Luxembourg. Belgium. France. Denmark.

In the ranking of European countries' passports, Ukraine is 37th.

This new ranking, Euronews notes, compares passport strength based on how many destinations travelers can visit without a visa, with an electronic travel authorization (ETA), or by obtaining a visa on arrival. The ranking also measured the number of destinations for which passport holders must obtain a visa before entry.

Spain, recognized as the strongest European passport for visa-free travel and ranking third overall, received a mobility score of 174. Spanish travelers have visa-free access to 121 countries, while another 42 countries can be visited with a visa on arrival. However, an ETA is required for 11 countries, and holders also need a visa to enter 24 countries.

Meanwhile, Luxembourg received a mobility score of 173. Ranking fifth in the world, holders of these passports can travel to 122 countries without a visa, while another 41 countries can be reached with a visa on arrival. An ETA is required to visit 10 countries, and a visa is required for 25.

Belgium and France rank sixth, each with a mobility score of 173. Holders of their passports can visit 121 countries visa-free and 41 countries with a visa on arrival. Although an ETA is required for 11 countries, visas are required for 25.

Also receiving a mobility score of 173, six European countries share seventh place: Denmark, Finland, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands and Sweden. Holders of these six countries' passports can travel to 120 destinations without a visa, 42 with a visa on arrival, and need an ETA for 11 countries, while visas are required for 25 countries.

Travelers from Ukraine, whose mobility is rated at 142 points, can visit 87 countries without a visa, 8 countries with an electronic travel authorization (ETA), and 47 countries by obtaining a visa on arrival.

A total of 186 countries are assessed in the ranking. Afghanistan is in last place.