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Russia attacked Ukraine with Tsirkon and ballistic missiles - five missiles and 155 of 188 drones neutralized

Kyiv • UNN

 • 144 views

Air defense shot down or suppressed 5 missiles and 155 drones. The main direction of the attack was the Kyiv region; hits were recorded at 18 locations.

Russia attacked Ukraine with Tsirkon and ballistic missiles - five missiles and 155 of 188 drones neutralized

Russia launched Zircon missiles, ballistic missiles and 188 drones at Ukraine overnight on September 30. Five missiles and 155 unmanned aerial vehicles were shot down or suppressed. UNN writes about this citing data from the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Where and with what the Russian Federation struck

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, overnight on September 30 (from 18:00 on September 29), the enemy attacked with:

  • Zircon/Oniks anti-ship missiles from Russia’s Kursk Oblast;
    • Iskander-M/S-400 ballistic missiles from Russia’s Voronezh and Bryansk oblasts;
      • 188 Shahed-type attack UAVs (86 of them jet-powered), Gerbera drones, and Parody-type decoy drones.

        The Russian attack came from the directions of Oryol, Millerovo, Kursk, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk in Russia; the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk; and Hvardiyske and Chauda in the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

        Where Russia attacked

        "The main direction of the strike was the Kyiv region," the statement said.

        How the air defense forces performed

        The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of Ukraine’s Defense Forces.

        According to preliminary data, as of 08:00, air defense forces shot down/suppressed 160 targets:

        • 5 Iskander-M/S-400/Zircon/Oniks ballistic missiles;
          • 155 enemy Shahed-type and Gerbera UAVs, as well as drones of other types.

            Hits by the enemy’s means of air attack were recorded at 18 locations.

            The attack is ongoing; several enemy UAVs are in the airspace.

            Russia sharply increased attacks using jet-powered drones in September - Air Force30.09.26, 07:15 • 1632 views

            Julia Shramko

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