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Russia sharply increased attacks using jet-powered drones in September - Air Force

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2226 views

The Russian Federation has increased the number of attacks on Ukraine using jet-powered unmanned aerial vehicles. The Air Force expects rapid, large-scale solutions from air defense manufacturers.

Russia sharply increased attacks using jet-powered drones in September - Air Force

In September, Russia significantly increased the number of jet-powered drones it uses to attack Ukraine. As of September 29, there were more of them than during the entire previous month. This was stated by Yurii Ihnat, spokesman for the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, Kyiv, Kharkiv, Odesa, Mykolaiv, Sumy, Kherson, and Dnipro are under constant attacks by the Russian Federation. At the same time, the Defense Forces are expecting quick solutions from Ukrainian manufacturers to counter air attacks—solutions that can be scaled up.

Given the scale of the attacks, of course, we need new capabilities that can be effective and deliver the results we expect. The Air Force, all the Defense Forces, are expecting the fastest possible solutions from our manufacturers and the defense industry so that they can be scaled up more quickly among the fighters, among the people who defend the skies every day

Ihnat said on the national telethon.

He added that tactical aviation, in particular F-16 aircraft, is currently used primarily to repel enemy attacks, while ground-based air defense is also operating "if there are missiles."

Previously

According to The Times, Russian forces have increased the number of attacks on Ukraine using jet-powered drones. They are faster than similar UAVs with piston engines, making them more difficult for Ukrainian air defense units to intercept and destroy.

Zelenskyy approved long-range operations for October and made a statement on countering jet-powered “Shaheds”29.09.26, 20:28 • 33754 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

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