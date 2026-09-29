Ali Larter walked the red carpet with her 11-year-old daughter, who is called her "lookalike"

American actress Ali Larter rarely appears in public with her children, but this time she was accompanied by her 11-year-old daughter Vivienne, who was dubbed her “mini-me” because of her striking resemblance to her mother. E! News reports, according to UNN.

Details

The 50-year-old star of "Heroes" and "Legally Blonde" attended the annual Step Up Inspiration Awards 2026 ceremony with her daughter. The event took place on September 25 in Los Angeles.

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For the occasion, Larter chose a brown shirt with a plunging neckline, a black suit, and high-heeled shoes. Vivienne appeared in a short dark-blue dress and black-and-white sneakers.

Another star-studded family was also at the event

Larter and her daughter also posed with the actress’s co-star from the series "Landman," Demi Moore. She was accompanied at the ceremony by her 32-year-old daughter, Tallulah Willis.

Ali Larter is raising two children with her husband, actor Hayes MacArthur—in addition to Vivienne, the couple have a 15-year-old son, Theodore.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the family moved from Los Angeles to Sun Valley, Idaho. The move was initially intended to be temporary, but the family later decided to stay there permanently.

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